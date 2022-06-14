Is This the Year Ogbah Reaches Double Digits?

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has been a pass-rushing force since joining the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason and there's no reason to think he can't keep it up

Emmanuel Ogbah led the Miami Dolphins with nine sacks for the past two seasons, but after re-signing with the team this offseason, his sights are set on double-digit sacks in 2022.

"Yeah, that's always the goal,” Ogbah said. “Just do what I can to help the team win. Whether it is sacks, pressures, hurries, or batted balls, you know, we're gonna do it all.”

As Ogbah mentioned, one of his best traits is his ability to affect the game beyond the scope of sacks. He finished 14th in the NFL last season with 39 pressures, and his 12 passes defended led all defensive linemen, with Pittsburgh’s Cameron Hayward finishing second with nine.

OGBAH COULD JOIN RARE CLUB

With his stats in 2021, Ogbah became the seventh Dolphins player to finish with nine or more sacks in consecutive seasons.

He joined Doug Betters (1983-84), Jeff Cross (1989-90 and 1993-94), Adewale Ogunleye (2002-03), Jason Taylor (2002-07), Joey Porter (2008-09) and Cameron Wake (2016-17).

As you can see by the list above, another season with nine-plus sacks would put Ogbah in the same company as Taylor as the only Dolphins players to be able to do it three years in a row.

A GREAT PICK-UP BY THE DOLPHINS

When Ogbah signed with the Dolphins during the 2020 offseason, he had never eclipsed 5.5 sacks in a season, but his fit in Miami’s defense was so perfect it unlocked another level of his game.

Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer’s scheme highlights defensive ends who win with power, are consistent run defenders, and are capable of moving around the defensive line on third downs.

On film, Ogbah checks all of those boxes. He creates quality push when rushing the passer, helping him generate both pressures and sacks, while also holding his own against the run. If Ogbah can’t get to the quarterback, he knows when to put his hands up for deflections.

Ogbah takes most of his snaps from a three-point stance, but on third downs, he showed he was capable of standing up and moving all over the defensive line to create pressure.

Thankfully for Ogbah, the scheme that has allowed him to make a jump in play the past two seasons still will be in place this season, since new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel retained Boyer.

Additionally, the Dolphins will return every defensive starter from last season, meaning the defense will remain mostly the same. However, Ogbah mentioned they are working on some “wrinkles” this offseason.

OGBAH'S OUTLOOK ON THE DOLPHINS DEFENSE

Ogbah knows the continuity on defense will be key in helping the defense get better from last season.

“It’s important because we got all of the keys back, players back together,” Ogbah said. “We know what each other struggles with. We know what each other are capable of. We've just got to go out there and be executing now.”

If Ogbah, and Miami’s defense as a whole, is going to improve this season, they’ll have to play as they did during the final nine weeks of 2021.

Between weeks 9-18, Ogbah recorded 6.5 of his nine total sacks from last season, and the defense allowed just 14.5 points per game during the same stretch.

“So our main goal is just starting fast, starting fast,” Ogbah said when asked about re-creating their second-half success from last season. “We shouldn't slack behind like we did last year. We've got to start fast and finish off.”

Ogbah’s goals for himself and the team this coming season are clear, but he’s using OTAs to work on things that might now show up in the boxscore.

“Just every day we want to get better,” Ogbah said. “Get better with the little things, the things we struggle with. Just got to work on little aspects of your game. That is what OTAs are for, just tune up your skills. I’m glad we have the whole defense together, so we all know how each other operates.”