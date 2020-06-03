AllDolphins
Godchaux Ready to "Chaux Down"

Alain Poupart

Davon Godchaux's foundation is named "ChauxDown," a play on words off his last name, and now he wants it trademarked so he can use it for the sale of apparel.

Godchaux, has filed the trademark, according to attorney Darren Heitner.

ChauxDown is Godchaux's Twitter and Instagram handle.

Godchaux has been active in the community through his foundation, most recently teaming up with Papa John's to deliver pizzas to healthcare workers in Miami.

Godchaux was the Dolphins' 2019 nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Godchaux has used his platform this week to speak out against racial injustice in the wake of the killing of African-American George Floyd at the hands of white police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with third-degree murder.

“There comes a time when silence is betrayal," Godchaux tweeted.

"In racist society it is not enough to be non-racist. We must be anti-racist.

"Last but not 'least' I feel like if you have a certain type of power to speak out and help the world and you’re not saying anything I feel like you’re just as part of the problem! It’s not about white or black, it’s about right and wrong."

Godchaux also used his Instagram account to take part in the Blackout Tuesday initiative started by two music industry insiders to reflect on recent events and show support for the Black Lives Matters movement.

