Rookie Honor for Raekwon

Raekwon Davis accomplished something no Miami Dolphins player had done since 2008 when he was selected Tuesday to the Professional Football Writers Association All-Rookie team.

Davis became the first Dolphins defensive lineman to earn that recognition since Kendall Langford did it 12 years ago.

The second-round pick from Alabama (56th overall) started 16 games with 12 starts for the Dolphins in 2020 and finished second among all NFL rookie defensive linemen in tackles with 40. The only one who had more was second overall pick Chase Young, who had 42 and was announced Tuesday as the PFWA Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Other Dolphins defensive linemen to be named to the PFWA All-Rookie team through the years were Jason Taylor in 1997, Daryl Gardener in 1996, Tim Bowens in 1994, John Bosa in 1987, and A.J. Duhe and Bob Baumhower in 1977.

Davis became the first Dolphins defensive player to be selected to the PFWA All-Rookie team since 2010 when linebacker Koa Misi earned the honor. The last Dolphins player at any position to earn PFWA All-Rookie honors was kicker Jason Sanders in 2018.

The other three 2020 All-Rookie defensive linemen were Young, Derrick Brown of the Carolina Panthers and Javon Kinlaw of the San Francisco 49ers — all of them were first-round picks.

The PFWA Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year was Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was named to the PFWA All-NFL and All-AFC teams Monday.