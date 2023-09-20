Breaking Down the First Week 3 Dolphins-Broncos Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins had a long list of injured players, though Xavien Howard's absence was not injury-related

The Miami Dolphins had a lengthy injury report Wednesday as they began full preparations for their Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos, though only RB Salvon Ahmed (groin) and WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion) sat out because of injuries.

Cornerback Xavien Howard, who was on the injury report last week with a thumb issue, also didn't practice but the reason listed on this injury report was "Not Injury Related - Rest."

Ahmed and Waddle both were injured in the 24-17 victory at New England on Sunday.

The Dolphins injury report listed eight players as limited in practice, with four new names in terms of dealing with an injury — WR Tyreek Hill (ankle), DT Raekwon Davis (wrist), LB Andrew Van Ginkel (ankle) and TE Tyler Kroft (back). The first three of those played big roles in the victory at New England.

As a reminder, anytime a player surfaces on the injury report as limited with a new injury, it brings up the possibility (often strong) that an injury occurred in practice. In Hill's case, though, he appeared to be limping at one point in the game at New England.

Tackle Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee) and linebacker Jaelan Phillips (back) each practiced after sitting out the New England game with the idea they'll be able to play against Denver.

Also listed as limited were DB Elijah Campbell (knee and TE Julian Hill (ankle).

Considering the Dolphins have only three tight ends on the roster, the injuries to Kroft and Hill, who has yet to play this season, should be monitored closely and raise the possibility that second-year player Tanner Conner could be elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

BRONCOS INJURY REPORT

Denver's injury report featured only four players, but three of them did not practice at all.

The list was headed was starting safety Justin Simmons, who's dealing with a hip injury. Also not practicing were OLB Frank Clark (hip) and DT Mike Purcell (ankle).

Simmons and Purcell each played in Denver's 35-33 loss against Washington on Sunday; Clark was inactive.

Finally, starting tackle Garrett Bolles was limited with an ankle injury.

