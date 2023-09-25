Dolphins-Broncos Soundbites

The Miami Dolphins likely will have a lot of national media folks talking after their spectacular offensive performance in their home opener against the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

In the meantime, though, here's what players and coaches involved in the game had to say.

DOLPHINS HEAD COACH MIKE McDANIEL

"It’s a lot of players executing a lot of things to a standard that’s unrelenting. I think that you see where guys are at, for me, when you have a lead. So many leads are vulnerable in this league. We talked at length all off-season just about adversity, and sometimes adversity is having a score or two lead because you can let the atmosphere dictate your product. So what I saw from a lot of guys, and specifically when you’re talking about that type of production, that’s guys really taking it to heart, that we have one op with this team in 2023, and we’re going to make the most of it and be unrelenting with our standards. I’ve said it time and time again that it’s an incredibly coachable locker room, and they definitely earned that victory."

DOLPHINS QB TUA TAGOVAILOA

On the offense being recognized as the best in the league:

"I take a lot of pride in how we perform and how we do things offensively. I think it’s like anything else. If it’s a week one deal, you’re either Super Bowl contenders or you’re the worst team in the league. I try not to pay attention to any of that, try to talk that kind of mindset into our guys offensively to put your head down — whatever you’ve been doing with your studying, just continue to do that and stay on that course. When we go, our team goes."

DOLPHINS OT TERRON ARMSTEAD

On quarterback Tua Tagovailoa:

“(No.) 1’s swaggy man. He’s playing incredible – he is incredible. He’s an amazing quarterback. He’s a commander of the game. He’s seeing it at just a high level. He’s slowing it down for himself, and he’s having fun. Really, that’s probably the most thing. That’s like my biggest message all the time, like have fun, it’s a kids’ game. We’re grown men playing a kids’ game, so let’s play like we’re kids. Let’s have fun."

DOLPHINS RB RAHEEM MOSTERT

"Yeah, I mean, obviously it’s going to tell a statement now because it’s hard to score points in the league, especially anything above 50. I know the Giants a couple weeks ago lost 50 to Dallas. Like I said, it’s hard to score in this league, but to be able to put up 70 points, I think that’s going to put a lot of teams on notice that we’re nothing to play with. We definitely have — we’re that team, just to put it blunt. We’ve just got to hone in on our craft. We’re not worried about what everybody else thinks. We’re not worried about what everybody outside the building thinks. We’re going to focus in on what we’ve got to do and get the job done."

DOLPHINS RB DE'VON ACHANE

"I ain’t going to lie, eight touchdowns between two running backs and then just Tua (Tagovailoa) going out there and making plays – our offense is, like you said, speed, you’ve got weapons everywhere from receiver, running back, QB. I mean, if we go out there and we’re all clicking on all cylinders, I feel like that’s something. I wouldn’t say that I came out here like, “OK, we’re going to score 70 points.” We’re capable of doing a lot of great stuff with this team."

DOLPHINS S JEVON HOLLAND

On the offense scoring 70 points:

“I’m like, damn. That’s crazy. Offense is doing what we’ve seen all training camp, OTAs, they’ve been putting in a lot of work and we have a lot of weapons. We’ve just seen it come to fruition. We have a lot of dangerous backs. They were running the ball crazy. I’m just excited that I’m on this side of the ball and on this team.”

DENVER BRONCOS HEAD COACH SEAN PAYTON

On what he said to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel after the game:

"I told him he's got a good team and wished him well. Those guys have a good team. Terron Armstead, one of their captains, was one of our captains (in New Orleans), I'm close to. Offensive Coordinator Frank Smith I hired into NFL. There are number of guys. There are a lot of ties."

BRONCOS CB PATRICK SURTAIN II

“Yeah, their offense was on cue. Nothing different then what we expected on film. Obviously, they were on a roll in all phases of the game, running the ball, passing the ball. They played a great game, but defensively that’s not who we are, and we know that. The plan was to play, and we didn’t execute it.”

