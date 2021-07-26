The Watson Watch Resurfaces

The Miami Dolphins are still mentioned as one of the teams that could be interested in making a trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

Like it or not, the Deshaun Watson saga is a story again.

And, again like it or not, the Miami Dolphins are part of that story.

With training camps started all over the NFL, developments have come fast and furious regarding the talented but troubled Houston Texans quarterback, starting with reports that he was planning to report to training camp, that he hadn't changed his position about wanting to be traded and finally that the Texans have for a while been entertaining trade offers.

And when it comes to teams that might be interested in swinging a deal for the three-time Pro Bowl selection, yes, the Dolphins are mentioned.

Sports Illustrated NFL Reporter Albert Breer identified the Dolphins as one of four teams to watch when it comes to Watson, along with the Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.

Longtime NFL reporter Chris Mortensen pegged the Texans' asking price as a combination of five high draft picks and starting-caliber players, citing two league executives.

Of course, Watson's situation is complicated by his ongoing legal situation, with almost two dozen lawsuits against him claiming sexual misconduct. The possibility of an NFL suspension certainly hangs over Watson, which has complicated things and also made it less likely the Texans are going to get what they're seeking in compensation.

WHY TRADE FOR WATSON?

The reason the Dolphins — or any team — would trade for Watson is simple: He's 25, under contract for several more years and is a bona fide franchise quarterback.

The Dolphins hope Tua Tagovailoa will become a franchise quarterback himself after taking him fifth overall in the 2020 NFL draft, but he quite honestly didn't show enough as a rookie to suggest it's a slam dunk.

There's enough belief in Tagovailoa that the Dolphins didn't stay put at number 3 in the 2021 draft and take another quarterback to compete with him, but the opportunity to land a 25-year-old franchise quarterback just doesn't happen normally.

It's certainly fair to question the wisdom of trading for quarterback, usually the face of the franchise, with multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, but it's a no-brainer from a purely football standpoint.

The Dolphins are scheduled to have three first-round picks over the next two years, though they once held four before giving up their own 2022 first-round selection to the Eagles to move up from 12 to 6 in the first round of the 2021 draft, using that pick to select Jaylen Waddle.

Along with draft picks, the Dolphins perhaps would be willing to part with All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard because of the situation involving Howard's desire to redo his contract with four years remaining, which led to him skipping the mandatory June minicamp.

Given that Watson's legal situation and status with the league remains in doubt as training camps open, we'll still suggest that it's probably less than 50-50 the Dolphins wind up trading for him anytime soon.

But, as we've said from the beginning, it's also wrong to simply dismiss the possibility.