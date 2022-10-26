Breaking Down the First Week 8 Dolphins-Lions Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins' injury list remained a very long one after beginning their practice week ahead of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday.

By our count, the Dolphins had a whopping 18 players on their first injury report of the week, and one of the new names following the Pittsburgh game was quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

He's listed as having a left hand injury, though he was a full participant in practice Wednesday.

Not counting Melvin Ingram, who got his usual Wednesday vet rest day, there were four players who didn't practice, including tackle Terron Armstead (toe) and cornerback Xavien Howard (groin).

This is nothing new for Armstead, who has played all but one game this season despite barely practicing. Howard played against the Steelers on Sunday night after popping up on the injury report during the week.

Also not practicing Wednesday were safety Clayton Fejedelem (groin) and tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring). Smythe was back in the lineup against Pittsburgh after missing the Minnesota game with that hamstring issue.

Among the 10 players listed as limited participants Wednesday were four who missed the Pittsburgh game: DE Emmanuel Ogbah (back), CB Keion Crossen (knee), CB Kader Kohou (oblique) and QB Skylar Thompson (thumb), though Thompson likely would have been inactive anyway with Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater healthy.

WR Jaylen Waddle contines to be limited in practice because of the shoulder injury he sustained against Minnesota, and the others listed as limited were LB Jerome Baker (hip), TE Tanner Conner (knee), T Greg Little (Achilles) and DL Zach Sieler (hand/ankle) and DT Christian Wilkins (hand).

Along with Tua, the others listed as full participants were RB Raheem Mostert (knee) and G Liam Eichenberg (knee).

LIONS INJURY REPORT

Unlike previous opponents, the Lions also had an extensive list of players on their injury report of the week.

Detroit had nine players listed as not practicing, including former Dolphins first-round pick Charles Harris, who has missed the past two games with a groin injury.

Among the three players limited was wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is in the concussion protocol after being pulled out of Detroit's 24-6 loss against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

One of the two players listed as a full participant was running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder), who has missed the Lions' past three games.

