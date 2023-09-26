De’Von Achane's breakout performance should motivate the Dolphins to make the rookie a featured weapon in Mike McDaniel's offense

The toothpaste is already out of the tube, which means there’s nothing left to do but use it at this point.

That’s the approach and mindset the Miami Dolphins coaches, players and front office figures need to take with De’Von Achane’s breakout performance in the Dolphins’ 70-20 blowout over the Denver Broncos.

When a football player - any player, on any level, not just a rookie - turns his 22 touches into 233 yards and four touchdowns, he’s clearly special.

And special players should become a focal point of the offense.

“This is my second time ever having 200 yards,” Achane said minutes after his breakout performance. “My last game at [Texas] A&M I had 200 yards.”

He’s referring to the 215 yards and two touchdowns he gained on 38 carries in a Aggies win against Louisiana State last year.

But that’s old news. Welcome to the big leagues, kid.

Achane surprises his own teammates

This year, despite only playing in two games, Achane’s 11.3 yards per carry average leads all NFL tailbacks. It won’t stay that high forever, but he’s certainly in the conversation for the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year honors now.

But he needs to continue to get at bats.

The biggest question heading into Sunday's AFC East showdown with the Buffalo Bills is whether Miami will continue to utilize the rookie?

“Our offense is speed, and we have weapons everywhere from receiver to running back to QB,” Achane said. “When we go out there and are clicking on all cylinders, we have something. We’re capable of doing a lot of great things on this team.”

Sunday’s performance should give Achane, who used his postgame interviews to correct the world on how to say his last name [it’s A-chan ,not A-chain], an opportunity to prove his four-touchdown performance wasn’t a fluke, or a byproduct of the offensive line’s dominance.

“This is the NFL. This is different. It’s not college,” Terron Armstead would tell the rookie during the buildup to the Broncos game, where he inherited the No. 2 tailback role because Salvon Ahmed injured his groin the previous week.

Achane’s response to Armstead, the Dolphins’ Pro Bowl left tackle, was “say no more.”

And the Texas A&M standout clearly proved he’s capable in his second NFL game, turning on his afterburners every time the Dolphins offense got him to the second level.

That's what world-class speed can do for an offense, and the Dolphins have plenty of it.

“To be able to come in as a rookie, to do that, it just speaks volumes on the type of character that he has,” said Raheem Mostert, the veteran tailback who mentors all the youngsters in his room.

Time to invest in Miami's backs

The Dolphins have to continue to utilize the speedster because he embodies the future of the franchise.

That means even when Jeff Wilson returns from the rib and thumb injuries that got him placed on injured reserve, and Salvon Ahmed’s groin injury heals enough for him to return to the field, Achane should continue to get a respectable amount of touches.

It also means the Dolphins can end their flirtation with Indianapolis Colts tailback Jonathan Taylor, who had demanded a trade from the franchise that drafted him, and is eligible to come off the PUP list after next week.

Why give up resources to add a talented back when Miami already possesses the best run game in the NFL after three weeks?

The Dolphins explored acquiring every top-tier tailback available via free agency or trade this offseason, but can now put the team's resources and attention elsewhere to fill other team needs because the future looks bright at tailback if Achane continues to develop.

McDaniel's obsession with Achane pays off

That seems to be the plan since McDaniel has been obsessed with the speedster who ran the fastest 40-time (4.32) for tailbacks in the 2023 NFL draft.

On the second day of the draft, McDaniel targeted Achane as a needed weapon, and celebrated when he was still available with pick No. 84.

Owner Steve Ross ended their draft-day call by remind the rookie to "Bring your speed, baby."

He's doing just that.

“McDaniel coached him up for sure. He’s taken all the coaching and he’s been very attentive and just really elevated [his game],” said right tackle Austin Jackson. “I love to see that type of stuff out of him. It’s nice to see him in a game for the first time. That was my first time seeing him in live bullets.”

Outside of a universal understanding of how to properly pronounce his name [again, it's A-chan, not A-chain], all that’s missing from the rookie is a proper touchdown celebration, according to his teammates, who collectively plan touchdown celebrations that McDaniel reviews in front of the team after each win.

“I’ve got to get De’Von to do a celebration. He said he has one,” Mostert said. “I’m like, man, you scored four touchdowns, you’ve got to celebrate, do something, stand out. We’re going to work on that this week for sure.”