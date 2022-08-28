Dolphins Dominate in Preseason Finale

The Miami Dolphins wanted to get a final look at most of their front-line players in their preseason finale and, boy, the had to love what they saw.

Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill started things off with a 51-yard hook-up and the Dolphins never stopped on their way to a 41-3 rout at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tagovailoa played three series against the Eagles, who sat out most of their starters, and led the offense to two touchdowns and a field goal. He ended his night with 6 completions in 7 attempts for 121 yards with a touchdown, no interceptions and a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

The touchdown went to River Cracraft for 8 yards and capped a lightning-quick 75-yard drive the featured the 51-yard completion to Hill and another pass of 13 yards to Hill, whose night ended after that first drive.

Skylar Thompson continued his impressive preseason performance with two second-half touchdown passes, including to tight end Hunter Long and Cethan Carter. The third went to Lynn Bowden Jr. for 39 yards in the fourth quarter after Thompson dropped the snap.

For good measure, cornerback Elijah Campbell scored on a 30-yard interception return.

Another encouraging sign on this night was the performance of the running game, which had struggled so much in the first two preseason games.

The Dolphins rushed for more than 200 yards on this night, and Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Raheem Mostert each had a run of longer than 10 yards, topped by Mostert's 26-yard gain in the first quarter.

With their offensive balance, the Dolphins topped the 400-yard mark in the fourth quarter and finished with 494 yards.

Along with Campbell's interception, the defensive highlights included a fourth-down sack by Channing Tindall and a fourth-down run stuff by Zach Sieler.

The only downers on the field this night came when Preston Williams muffed a punt to set up an Eagles field goal in the third quarter and when the defense let running back Jason Huntley get to the outside and go 67 yards for a touchdown run.

But on this night it was all Dolphins pretty much all the way.

While it might not mean much in the grand scheme of things, particularly with Philadelphia resting so many players, it still was a great way to wrap up the preseason.