The 2017 draft was one to forget for the Miami Dolphins, for the players they picked and those they didn't

Leading up to the 2023 NFL draft, we're taking a look at each of the Miami Dolphins' past 10 drafts with an analysis of how each pick panned out, a grade for all those picks, players the team missed, and an overall grade for the draft class.

The grades will be determined on the basis of how the player's NFL career turned out, not how each did with the Dolphins. Picks also are curved on a grade, where more was expected of a first-round pick than, say, a fourth-round pick.

We continue with the 2017 draft.

THE 2017 DOLPHINS DRAFT PICKS

Round 1 —DE Charles Harris, Missouri (22nd overall)

Round 2 — LB Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State (54th)

Round 3 — CB Cordrea Tankersley, Clemson (97th)

Round 5 — G Isaac Asiata, Utah (164th)

Round 5 — DT Davon Godchaux, LSU (178th)

Round 6 — DT Vincent Taylor, Oklahoma State (194th)

Round 7 — WR Isaiah Ford, Virginia Tech (237th)

BREAKING DOWN EACH PICK

-- Charles Harris: Harris was a successful pass rusher at Missouri, but that clearly didn't translate to the NFL once he arrived in South Florida. Harris had three very disappointing seasons with the Dolphins before they shipped him to Atlanta for a seventh-round pick. Harris did have himself a pretty good year for Detroit in 2021, and that he's still around in the NFL might be a surprise to Dolphins fans. Who the Dolphins could have had: This is where it's really painful. If the Dolphins wanted a pass rusher in that 2017 draft, they could have had T.J. Watt, who was picked 30th. Or they could have had CB Tre'Davious White. Grade: D

-- Raekwon McMillan: McMillan's Dolphins career got off to a terrible start when he tore an ACL covering a punt after the first series of his first preseason and even though he started 28 games the next two seasons never was a difference-maker before he was traded to the Raiders. McMillan remains in the NFL with the Patriots, but hardly has been an impact player. Who the Dolphins could have had: Among the players drafted after McMillan in that 2017 second round were DT Dalvin Tomlinson, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and T Dion Dawkins. Grade: D+

-- Cordrea Tankersley: Unlike McMillan, Tankersley got off to a pretty good start in Miami, starting 11 games as a rookie. But he lost his starting job, got hurt in practice and his career was done after he played two games for the Vikings in 2020. Who the Dolphins could have had: The players were drafted after Tankersley in the third round of that 2017 draft, and they included pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, running back James Conner and cornerback Rasul Douglas, all of whom have become impact players. Grade: D

-- Isaac Asiata: A physical offensive lineman from Utah, Asiata never was able to show much in the NFL before injuries led to his retirement. He appeared in two NFL games, both with Miami, before becoming a police officer in Utah. Who the Dolphins could have had: The two players of note who were drafted between this pick and the Dolphins' next pick in Round 5 were longtime Bills slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie and new Miami tight end Eric Saubert. Grade: D+

-- Davon Godchaux: This easily was the Dolphins' best pick of this draft. Godchaux became a full-time starter his second season with Miami and he remains a full-time starter to this day, although now with the Patriots. While he's never made the Pro Bowl, he has been a solid start for six seasons. Who the Dolphins could have had: The only player who jumps out here is running back Aaron Jones, who went 182nd overall to the Green Bay Packers. Grade: A-

-- Vincent Taylor: After taking Godchaux, the Dolphins doubled down on big tackles with Taylor, who always has teased with his physical ability but never became a major contributor, though he blocked a few kicks early in his career. Taylor spent all of the 2022 season on IR for the Atlanta Falcons and is now a free agent. Who the Dolphins could have had: The only player of note taken after Taylor in Round 6 were defensive tackle D.J. Jones and center Chase Rouiller, who both have four years as starters. Grade: C+

-- Isaiah Ford: Ford's NFL story is one of perseverance, with his list of transactions looking a bit like "War And Peace." Between bouncing on and off the Dolphins practice squad, Ford played 32 games with three starts for Miami from 2017-21. He was out of the NFL after being waived by the Colts last August. Who the Dolphins could have had: The one star seventh-round pick from the 2017 draft was RB Chris Carson, who rushed for 1,151 and 1,230 yards for Seattle in 2018-19. Grade: C

2017 DOLPHINS DRAFT GRADE

The Dolphins their really good 2016 draft with a really poor effort the following year. Kudos are deserved for landing Godchaux in Round 5, but missing on the top three picks in the first round just doesn't cut it.

Grade: D

