    Alissa Pili poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after she was selected eighth overall in the 2024 draft.

    Pili's Sister Becomes Top 10 Pick

    Miami Dolphins DT Brandon Pili shared his excitement with a social media post

    The 2023 NFL draft turned into a bit of a disappointment for Brandon Pili, but the 2024 WNBA draft certainly was memorable for the Miami Dolphins defensive tackle.

    Pili’s younger sister, Alissa, was the eighth overall pick when she was selected by the Minnesota Lynx.

    Brandon shared his excitement in an Instagram post.

    Alissa Pili, a 6-2 forward, attended USC with her brother for three years before transferring to the University of Utah, where she became Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2023 and a third-team AP All-American in 2024.

    BRANDON PILI'S DOLPHINS OPPORTUNITY

    While he didn't get drafted in 2023, Brandon Pili did show enough in training camp to make the Dolphins' 53-man roster, becoming the first Alaska native in the NFL since 2014. Pili was waived in November, but was re-signed to the practice squad and then re-signed to a future contract in January.

    With Christian Wilkins gone to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, Pili has an opportunity for a regular role on defense if he can stand out in the offseason and training camp among a large group of defensive tackles the Dolphins acquired in the offseason.

    The Dolphins have large numbers at defensive tackle with incumbents Zach Sieler, Da'Shawn Hand and Pili along with newcomers Teair Tart, Benito Jones, Neville Gallimore, Jonathan Harris, Davyion Nixon and Isaiah Mack, but nobody who stands out as a clear front-line contributor other than Sieler.

    This is where Pili, who played 30 defensive snaps in his four games as a rookie in 2023, could have a chance.

