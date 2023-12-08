Wilkins Pops Up on Injury Report

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who's in the midst of the best year of his young NFL career, popped up on the Miami Dolphins injury report Friday.

Wilkins was listed as a limited participant in practice with a groin injury.

He was not on the first injury report of the week Thursday and had not been on the injury report all year, suggesting he sustained the injury during practice.

At the same time, it should be noted that the Dolphins signed veteran defensive tackle Justin Ellis to the practice squad this week after working out three other players at the position.

Wilkins, who is playing on his fifth-year option, is in a four-way tie for the team with 6.5 sacks — along with Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips and Zach Sieler — along with providing his customary strong run support.

Wilkins' official status for the Monday night game against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium will be revealed when the final injury report comes out Saturday.

Since arriving as a first-round pick in 2019, Wilkins has played 76 of a possible 78 games and hasn't missed a game since the 2020 season.

HILL, HOLLAND, ARMSTEAD BACK AT PRACTICE

Wilkins was among eight players listed as limited participants in practice Friday, a group that included Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead and Jevon Holland, all of whom sat out Thursday.

Also limited were TE Durham Smythe, RB Raheem Mostert, T Kendall Lamm and RB Chris Brooks, who is still on injured reserve and in the second of his three-week practice window.

Guard Robert Hunt (hamstring) and linebacker Jerome Baker (knee) did not practice for a second consecutive day.