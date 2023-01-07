Dolphins Elevate Glennon for Jets Game

Veteran Mike Glennon likely will serve as the backup to Skylar Thompson for the Week 18 game against the New York Jets

Days after signing him to their practice squad, the Miami Dolphins elevated quarterback Mike Glennon for their Week 18 season finale against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.

Glennon was one of two players the Dolphins elevated Saturday, along with veteran linebacker Brennan Scarlett.

THE DOLPHINS QB SITUATION

The elevation of Glennon certainly would seem to suggest that veteran Teddy Bridgewater will not be available to back up rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson for a game the Dolphins must win to make the playoffs — provided the New England Patriots also lose against the Buffalo Bills.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said Friday he was hoping that Bridgewater would be available to back up Thompson, but it's also possible the Dolphins want to be extra careful and have three QBs active against the Jets given their bad luck with injuries.

Glennon hasn't played in the NFL at all this season, but he does have vast NFL experience.

ARMSTEAD STATUS STILL UNCERTAIN

While the Glennon elevation might be a bad sign regarding Bridgewater, the fact the Dolphins didn't elevate an offensive lineman doesn't mean anything regarding tackle Terron Armstead.

Armstead and fellow tackle Kendall Lamm both were listed as doubtful on the final injury report, but the Dolphins have 10 offensive linemen on the roster, so they'll still have the usual eight even if neither can play.

Those eight are Greg Little, Liam Eichenberg, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Brandon Shell, Robert Jones, Michael Deiter and newcomer Geron Christian.

Little is expected to start at left tackle if Armstead and Lamm indeed wind up both being inactive.

THE DOLPHINS' 2022 PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS

Here is the Dolphins season-long practice squad elevation rundown:

Week 1 vs. New England — WR River Cracraft (1st), S Verone McKinley III (1st)

Week 2 at Baltimore — WR River Cracraft (2nd), T Larnel Coleman (1st)

Week 3 vs. Buffalo — WR River Cracraft (3rd, later signed to active roster), T Larnel Coleman (2nd)

Week 4 at Cincinnati — T Larnel Coleman (3rd, later signed with Carolina Panthers)

Week 5 at N.Y. Jets — T Brandon Shell (1st)

Week 6 vs. Minnesota — T Brandon Shell (2nd, later signed to active roster), T Kion Smith (1st)

Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh — DL Ben Stille (later signed with Cleveland Browns), S Verone McKinley III (2nd)

Week 8 at Detroit — S Verone McKinley III (3rd, later signed to active roster), WR Braylon Sanders (1st)

Week 9 at Chicago — T Kion Smith (2nd)

Week 10 vs. Cleveland — T Kion Smith (3rd)

Week 11 vs. Houston — None

Week 13 at San Francisco — T Kendall Lamm (1st), G James Empey (1st)

Week 14 at L.A. Chargers — WR Freddie Swain (1st)

Week 15 at Buffalo — WR Braylon Sanders (2nd)

Week 16 vs. Green Bay — WR Braylon Sanders (3rd), T Kendall Lamm (2nd)

Week 17 at New England — DT Josiah Bronson (1st), LB Brennan Scarlett (1st)

Week 18 vs. N.Y. Jets — QB Mike Glennon (1st), LB Brennan Scarlett (2nd)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

