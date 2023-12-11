Breaking Down the Monday Pregame Moves

Running back Chris Brooks will not be activated off IR for the game against the Tennessee Titans

Because of the game being played on a Monday night, the Miami Dolphins' weekly practice squad elevations took place hours before kickoff this week and not the day before.

Regardless of the timing, the Dolphins this week elevated linebacker Quinton Bell and tackle Ryan Hayes, along with downgrading running back Chris Brooks to out to indicate he would not be activated off injured reserve for the game against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium.

Hayes was the fourth and final Dolphins pick in the 2023 NFL draft when he was selected out of the University of Michigan. He was among the final cuts to the 53-man roster and claimed off waivers by the Indianapolis Colts, but they released him and the Dolphins brought him back.

As for Bell, he gained some attention during the "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins" in the first episode when he was shown playing the role of Maxx Crosby for the scout team in preparation for the Week 11 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

WHAT THE MOVES MIGHT MEAN

Bell's elevation would seem to indicate that, as expected, newcomer Calvin Munson isn't ready to contribute in a game yet after being signed off the New England Patriots practice squad on Saturday.

The likelihood is that Bell will get his snaps against Tennessee on special teams and would play defense in an emergency or at the end of a blowout.

Hayes' elevation might be a tad more problematic coming after tackle Terron Armstead was listed as questionable on the final injury report for the game.

After missing practice time over the past two weeks, fellow tackle Kendall Lamm didn't get a game status designation for the Tennessee game and likely would start if Armstead indeed winds up being inactive as the result of his ankle/knee issues.

As for Brooks, he completed last week his second week of practice after being designated to return and the Dolphins will need to put him on the 53-man roster the week of the Dallas Cowboys game or else he'll stay on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Brooks has been out since being injured late in the 42-21 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.