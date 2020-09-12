SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Dolphins Rebuilding Project Enters Next Phase

Alain Poupart

The 2020 season is about to start for the Miami Dolphins, and it comes with a whole of uncertainty about just how good the team can be.

It's a major step ahead of where they were at this time last year after they had decided to do a roster reset. Actually, "major" doesn't come close to doing it justice. "Gigantic" seems more appropriate.

Expectations still remain rather modest — OK, they're low — for the Dolphins in 2020, with most experts and analysts and everyone in between targeting them for a third-place finish in the AFC East and another year out of the playoffs.

At this time last year, the expectation was that the Dolphins looked like shoe-ins for the worst record in the NFL.

Remember the whole "Tank for Tua" thing?

Mind you, this never was a blueprint for the Dolphins, though for fans it couldn't have worked out better because the Dolphins managed to win five games AND still get end up with Tua Tagovailoa.

No, the blueprint for the Dolphins was to clear the roster of big-name players with big salary-cap numbers with the thought of building up cap space and draft capital, all with the goal of reshaping the roster to build a foundation that would allow the team to be a contender year in and year out as opposed to filling holes every offseason only to find occasional success.

After the roster purge of 2019, the Dolphins were able to add 11 unrestricted free agents and 11 draft picks in the offseason, and all of them will be on the opening-day roster with the exception of rookie Curtis Weaver, a low-risk, high-reward fifth-round selection who impressed so little in his short time that the Dolphins were willing to expose him to waivers instead of simply putting him on injured reserve.

Based on the first depth chart of the season, the Dolphins will have 10 new starters in 2020: Jordan Howard, Austin Jackson, Ereck Flowers, Ted Karras and Solomon Kindley on offense, and Shaq Lawson, Emmanuel Ogbah, Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts and Byron Jones on defense.

First-round pick Noah Igbinoghene isn't listed as a starter but figures to play a significant role on defense nonetheless. And, of course, there's no need to mention Tua Tagovailoa, who could end up being the most significant offseason addition of all if he pans out the way fans so desperately hope he does.

The biggest difference between this year and last year was that pretty much everything significant player from 2019 is back.

By comparison, the Dolphins entered the 2019 season without the following starters from the previous year: Ryan Tannehill, Laremy Tunsil, Ja'Wuan James, Frank Gore, Cameron Wake, Robert Quinn.

Before the season was over, Kenyan Drake, Reshad Jones and Minkah Fitzpatrick also were gone.

That's an awful lot of name recognition out the door.

But there should be little question that the Dolphins find themselves with a brighter future now than if they had stayed the course and continued to do what really hadn't worked out so well for so long.

This isn't to say the rebuilding project is complete.

While it's far superior to what the Dolphins had in 2019, this remains a roster with some obvious flaws.

For one, there's no elite pass rusher. There's also little depth at wide receiver, though that can be attributed in large part to the opt-outs of Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns. The running back corps doesn't have a dynamic two-way player — like the ones who recently got lucrative new contracts.

In addition, the offensive line will start the two promising rookies with Jackson and Kindley along with veteran newcomers Karras and Flowers, so it's unfair to expect that group to jell immediately. But, as with the team as a whole, it's a unit that offers long-term promise.

How long it will take for the offensive line to come together? That's a great question. Could get done quickly, could take a while.

It's one of the great mysteries in a season filled with them, both for the Dolphins and for the rest of the NFL.

The truth is we don't know exactly what the 2020 Dolphins will look like. What we do know is they're in a much better place than they were at this time last year and they most definitely appear to be on the right track with their rebuilding project.

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dolphins Make Their Point in Powerful Video

The Miami Dolphins were featured in a video where they discussed their stance on the issue of racial injustice and indicated they would stay inside their locker room during the playing of the two anthems

Alain Poupart

by

KSKDolphins

Why the Dolphins Will Win, Why They Will Lose, and What's Actually Going to Happen

The Miami Dolphins will open the regular season against the New England Patriots looking for a second consecutive victory at Gillette Stadium

Alain Poupart

Number 1 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are one day away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Brian Flores Discusses Dolphins' Viral Video

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores says the video explaining the team's decision to "stay inside" during the playing of the two anthems was player-driven

Alain Poupart

by

wstankiewicz

The Final Dolphins Injury Report and What It Means

The Miami Dolphins should be very close to full strength for their 2020 season opener against the New England Patriots

Alain Poupart

by

Endbender-90

NFL Week 1 Viewer's Guide: Dolphins-Patriots Among Top Matchups

The Miami Dolphins game against the New England Patriots has to rank as one of the best of the opening weekend of the 2020 NFL season

Alain Poupart

All Quiet Before Parker-Gilmore Rematch

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker will be looking for another big game against 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore

Alain Poupart

Number 2 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are two days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

SI Team Publishers 2020 Season Predictions

The NFL regular season kicks off with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs facing the Houston Texans, and SI team publishers offered their predictions for division standings and Super Bowl teams

Alain Poupart

From the Other Side: Five Questions About the Patriots

The Miami Dolphins will begin the regular season against a New England Patriots team that will have a different look without Tom Brady at quarterback but still has head coach Bill Belichick

Alain Poupart