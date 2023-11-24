Dolphins tailback Jeff Wilson admits he's struggled mentally this season, and that being benched for the Raiders game last week provided a "total reset"

Patience as a running back is just as important as speed and toughness because sometimes a back must wait for running lanes to develop.

The same can be said about opportunities.

Jeff Wilson Jr. has had his patience tested all season after losing his footing on a prominent role in the Miami Dolphins' backfield, and his plan is to use his 2023 struggles as fuel for Friday’s game against the New York Jets, and moving forward.

“I’m not going to say it’s been peaches and cream because obviously I want to play. That’s everybody,” said Wilson, who has only contributed 29 rushing yards on the seven carries, and caught six passes for 50 yards in the three games he’s played this season.

Last week provided a new low for Wilson, who accounted for 1,036 rushing and receiving yards last season and scored six touchdowns. The tailback the Dolphins acquired from the San Francisco 49ers at the trade deadline last October was a healthy scratch, forced to watch Miami's 20-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in street clothes.

“I just want to be a part of it. I get to watch it and hear about it. It’s different when you’re in it," Wilson said. "I just want to be out there with the guys.

"You have to put your pride aside and understand the team's goals," said Wilson, who had been leapfrogged on the depth chart by rookie sensation De'Von Achane, and Salvon Ahmed.

Battling for opportunities

Wilson began the year on injured reserve because of a torso injury and a broken finger that impacted his workload during training camp and the exhibition season, and when he was eventually taken off injured reserve earlier this month he sparingly got involved in the offense.

Wilson said Sunday's benching encouraged a “total reset." It was a humbling moment that he's convinced will help him get locked in mentally and physically.

Wilson, who was re-signed to a two-year deal worth just under $6 million this past offseason, admits he's battled “mind games” all season, and claims he’s mastered it, and is now ready to make an impact.

“When his number is called he’s going to perform at a high level. I put a lot of pressure on him because I want him to be great,” said fellow tailback Raheem Mostert, who has been Wilson’s mentor since his rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers.

“He was a healthy scratch last week and I told him to keep his head up. Sometimes you get a little foggy in the mind,” Mostert said, assessing his prodigy’s possible mental state. “I’m not saying he was, but I know if I was a healthy scratch I’d be asking myself what could I have done to get in that position? What could I do better?”

Mostert and Wilson had a talk

That’s why Mostert and Wilson sat inside the locker room before last Sunday’s win over the Raiders, a contest where Achane handled two offensive touches before re-aggravating the right knee injury that forced him to miss the previous month’s worth of games, and Ahmed suffered a season-ending foot injury, reminded him, “I’m going to need you.”

That time is likely now considering Wilson, who has averaged 4.5 yards per carry on the 481 carries he's had in his six seasons, is the only healthy, and fresh tailback on Miami’s roster.

“For him this week it’s going to be major. To get him back is going to definitely be a plus,” said Mostert, whose 691 rushing yards on 131 carries makes him the NFL's second leading rusher heading into Friday's game. “It’s going to be exciting to get us both out there.”

Last season Mostert and Wilson collectively rushed for 1,283 yards and scored six rushing touchdowns on 265 attempts for the Dolphins.

The hope is that Wilson can help Miami’s run game, which is averaging 143 rushing yards per contest, get back to the No. 1 spot when it comes to rushing yards per game, which is where the Dolphins spent most of 2023 before being overtaken by the Baltimore Ravens (155.1 rushing yards per game) this month.

“I’m ready to go,” Wilson said. “I feel better than myself. I’m revamped. I have a new fire under me. A new chip on my shoulder, on top of the one I already had. It’s more fuel to the fire. I’m destined for good things.”

Why was Wilson inactive last week?

According to head coach Mike McDaniel, Ahmed, who scored a touchdown on a 11-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa against the Raiders, was more valuable to the game day operation because of the numerous special teams roles he filled. And Miami decided to activate Robbie Chosen over Wilson against the Raiders because of the numerous injuries the receiver unit was battling that week.

This week, with Achane battling soreness that might motivate McDaniel to rest him on a short week, and Ahmed’s season coming to a conclusion because of a foot injury he suffered against the Raiders, the runway has been cleared for Wilson's season to takeoff.

“I’m so excited for where Jeff is at because it has nothing to do with his performance in terms of not doing X, Y or Z,” McDaniel said. “He’s on the team but hasn’t really been able to bite the meat off the bone. When you stay patient, and you worry about the stuff you can control, the whole point of doing that is so that in moments like these, your game hasn’t suffered when the opportunity is right in front of you.

“Jeff is ready, fully healthy and I’m excited for the people’s champ to get some action.”