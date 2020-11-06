Dolphins-Cardinals Fantasy Outlook

Based on the fantasy projections of Sports Illustrated fantasy expert Michael Fabiano, the outlook does not look promising for the Miami Dolphins when it comes to their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Here were the players who were highlighted in Fabiano's Week 9 Start 'Em/Sit 'Em columns:

Quarterbacks

Sit 'Em

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: The Dolphins might have won Tagovailoa’s first NFL start, but it wasn’t because of the rookie quarterback. The defense and special teams shined, while Tua threw for a mere 93 yards and scored fewer than six fantasy points. His adjusted completion percentage was also unimpressive, and the performance overall made fantasy fans pine for Ryan Fitzpatrick. While this week’s matchup in Arizona isn’t bad on paper, Tagovailoa simply isn't trustworthy in fantasy right now, not even in Superflex.

Running back

Start of the Week

Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds vs. Dolphins: Edmonds will be the top back in Arizona for the next few weeks, as Kenyan Drake is out with an injured ankle. That’s good news for his fantasy value, as the talented runner now has a clear path to touches in a matchup against the Dolphins. Their defense has struggled against the run, allowing an average of 149 scrimmage yards and the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs. Edmonds, who has averaged more than six yards per rush this season, should be lit this week.

Wide Receivers

Sit 'Em

Dolphins WR DeVante Parker at Cardinals: Parker found the end zone last week in the first NFL start of Tua Tagovailoa, but it was one of his mere two targets in the game. The Dolphins offense is a lot different without Ryan Fitzpatrick under center, and it's not a big difference either. It'll be tough to trust any Miami receivers until Tagovailoa shows some signs of life in the passing game. So while this week's matchup against the Cardinals isn't terrible on paper, starting Parker is suddenly a lot less attractive for fantasy fanatics.

Tight Ends

Sit 'Em

Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki at Cardinals: Gesicki has been very frustrating for fantasy fans this season, as he’s scored more than eight points just three times and has four games with six or fewer points. That includes Gesicki scoring a combined 1.8 fantasy points over the last two games. Tua Tagovailoa barely threw the football in his first NFL start, and the Cardinals have allowed just one tight end (Jesse James of all people) to score more than 9.3 fantasy points against them this season. Gesicki is a fade for me in the desert.

Kickers

Sit 'Em

Cardinals K Zane Gonzalez vs. Dolphins: Gonzalez produced a solid 13-point effort before Arizona's bye week, but he's not in a good spot to duplicate that success when the underrated Dolphins defense comes to town. No team in the NFL has allowed fewer points per game (18.6) than Miami, and that has trickled down to kickers. Only the Ravens have allowed fewer fantasy points to the position. I'd keep Gonzalez on the bench this week.

Defense

Start 'Em

Cardinals D/ST vs. Dolphins: Arizona’s defense has scored a solid 29 fantasy points in its last three games, and an upcoming home matchup against rookie Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins could be a good one. Tua barely threw the football last week, as Miami’s defense and special teams took care of the Rams. That’s unlikely to be the case this week, and I’d expect Cardinals DC Vance Joseph to dial up the pressure all afternoon.

Sit 'Em

Dolphins D/ST at Cardinals: Miami’s defense is coming off a tremendous performance in Week 8, scoring 23 fantasy points in a win over the Rams. I wouldn’t chase those points though, as a road contest against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals will be tough sledding. Their offense is averaging 29 points per game, and no team in the league has averaged more yards (419.1 YPG). I’d let these South Beach fish swim to the waiver wire.