Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Potential FA Targets, the Dolphins' Deebo, Bowden's Potential, and More

Tackling issues on the minds of Miami Dolphins fans, from the likelihood of re-signing Mike Gesicki, the best way to build the offensive line, and more

Part 2 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins:

From jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Will Tua with his limited physical abilities be able to run an offense different from the RPO or will Mike McDaniel tailor an offense for Tua with some RPO elements in it?

Hey Jorge, if you look at the 49ers offense the last few years with Jimmy Garoppolo at QB, you didn’t see a whole lot of shots downfield but rather an emphasis on the running game and short passing. That plays into Tua’s strengths as a QB, with or without RPO elements.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Probably a dumb question Alain but what is the difference between Assistant HC & Associate HC. I'll try better next week.

Hey Dave, that is not a dumb question at all. I don’t believe there’s a difference, per se, in the two roles. And those titles often are used to be able to lure an assistant coach from another team instead of being prevented if it was strictly a lateral move.

From Dr. Flipper13 (@Flipper13):

Which free agents do you speculate the Fins will retain and what free agents do you think they will bring in from the outside?

Hey Doc, I went through the entire list of pending Dolphins free agents and assessing the likelihood of their return, so I’ll refer you to that for this question. I will say that Emmanuel Ogbah would be priority number 1 for me — and I’m not sure there’s a close second. As for which free agents they’ll bring in from the outside, that’s an impossible question to answer in its totality, but I certainly would think they might target 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson if he becomes available.

From Isaias Boffill (@BoffillIsaias):

Hey Alain, can the Dolphins use Noah as the 49ers use Deebo. He is a former WR and track star he has the body to take contact. Maybe this is the best option for the player to succeed.

Hey Isaias, I will say that is a very original thought, but I’m afraid it’s not quite that simple. I mean, Samuel was an accomplished wide receiver and playmaker at South Carolina before he got to the NFL. Igbinoghene had very little experience at wide receiver at Auburn.

From Ken Dasher (@kdash65):

Alain, give me 3 things you are optimistic about regarding the Dolphins as they are currently structured. And, who's your favorite progressive rock guitarist? Mine would have to be Steve Howe. Hey Alain! Thanks for all the solid material you bring us. Can you give us your personal opinion on what the likelihood of Stephen Ross being forced to sell the team is? I realize it's all conjecture, but I'd like to know what your guess is.

Hey Ken, three things I would be optimistic about are the nucleus on defense (Wilkins, Ogbah, Baker, AVG, X, Holland, Phililps), the long-term potential of Jaylen Waddle after what we saw last year, and the idea that the offensive line could make a big jump. As for the Ross situation, it seems pretty simple to me. If there is concrete evidence beyond eyewitness testimony, I’d say he likely would be forced to sell. Absent that, though, I find it hard to believe other owners would go to that level based on the word of Brian Flores and any witness who would be in his camp. Favorite guitarist (I love the prog rock talk): Hmm, thinking I go with David Gilmour.

From Mcdrip’s twin (@TheGreatPhinsby):

Alain, what would you grade Mike's staff? I'd say B, possibly plus

Howdy, was asked that very question earlier and B was exactly the grade I gave (with the understanding it’s insanely premature to judge).

From JT (@JeffT32Phins):

Any truth to the rumor that the Dolphins players are upset that Boyer is coming back? Not sure if you’ve addressed this rumor yet.

Hey Jeff, I have not really looked into it, to be honest, but what I can tell you is it came from Omar Kelly and I respect Omar’s reporting and know he wouldn’t be making it up. I also firmly believe that it was Brian Flores who was the mastermind of the Dolphins defense.

From T_Hutch (@tahutch76):

Any chance Smythe could play FB?

Hey T, hmm, interesting question. We do know it’s highly likely the Dolphins need to find a fullback because of what the 49ers did the past five years, but it’s not Christian Wilkins and I don’t really think it’s Smythe, either. And this may be a bad reason, but fullbacks pretty much are shorter and stockier, which helps with the leverage they need to lead-block. I’m sure Smythe could do it a play here or there, but I would expect the Dolphins will look outside for a pure fullback.

From JaSoN (@JWhat13):

With Grier’s bad OL drafting, is it time for Miami to break the bank and buy the best offensive line available?

Hey Jason, building a great (or even good) OL isn’t just about drafting, it’s also about development and coaching and I think the Dolphins have been lacking in that department — and it also hasn’t helped that they’re constantly turning over their OL coaches. So, no, I don’t believe it’s time to break the bank, though I wouldn’t be opposed to one big FA signing, whether it be Laken Tomlinson, Brandon Scherff, Terron Armstead or somebody like that.

From J Soto (@dolphin_4life):

You're the Dolphins GM. Who is your top target free agent in March?

Hey J, first off, thanks for giving me the job. Much appreciated. My top FA target would be, if course depending on who actually makes it to free agency, maybe would be LB De’Vondre Campbell or G Laken Tomlinson.

From Samy Touati (@samtou76):

Do you see Lynn Bowden making the 53 and have a role a la Deebo in the McDaniel offense?

Hey Samy, yeah, Bowden is a very intriguing player to me because I was massively impressed with his open-field running and his instincts as a rookie in 2020. I can’t tell you for sure he’ll make the 53, but I think he’s very interesting and he’s the one player on the roster who I could picture being used in the Samuel role (though we can’t fairly expect him to be as good at it).

From Eran Quinlan (@EranQuinlan):

Odds of Miami re-signing Gesicki?

Hey Eran, instad of odds, let’s do percentages and I will tell you I would put them at 55-45 he ends up leaving for another team. Right or wrong, I think the Dolphins drafting Hunter Long in the third round last year was a precursor to the team being prepared to move on from either Gesicki or Durham Smythe, and Smythe obviously will be cheaper to re-sign and he’s also a lot more likely to contribute in the running game, which clearly seems to be a big focus for Mike McDaniel.

From JPB230659 (@jpb230659):

Hi Alain, two questions, look in your crystal ball. Name the best hire in McDaniel’s staff and name one FA not wearing aqua and orange right now but will wear next season. Thanks!

Howdy, best hire on McDaniel’s staff at the moment I would say just might be Frank Smith as offensive coordinator because he does have a great reputation but also because he should provide help to new O-line coach Matt Applebaum with that group based on his prior experience. As for one FA, the one who seems to jump out (assuming he’s not re-signed by his current team) is 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson.

From Joe Lopez (@mountaindewed):

For years Flores saw up close the value that Belichick puts in great assistants (Weis, Crennel, Scarnecchia, McDaniels, etc.), yet that concept seems to have completely eluded him. Why?

Hey Joe, the ability to assemble a proven high-end staff was the one thing where I’d say criticism of Flores was legitimate. Whether it was an inability to land that kind of coach or an unwillingness to do it, I’m not sure. But it did seem to me there were too many unproven coaches on his staff, as well as too much turnover.