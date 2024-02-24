Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: X, Phillips, Baker, and More

What's the best plan for the interior of the offensive line? What will be the draft strategy? Tackling those and other Miami Dolphins questions

Part 1 of a pre-combine weekend All Dolphins mailbag:

From Cubanater10. (@cubanater):

Although we definitely need a center/IOL/OT, I think they'll go DL/LB/CB with their 1st 3 picks. Thoughts?

It’s awfully difficult to try to predict the targeted positions at this time because we don’t know which players the Dolphins will sign and lose in free agency. I would tell you I’d be surprised if the top three picks were all on the same side of the ball. If they were, I agree I’d see them more on defense than offense.

From Jason Kirkland (@1bigdad424):

Hi Alain, you continue to put out great work. I've seen some elite CBs move to safety as they age and with X's ball skills, that might work. Have you heard anything about that? And, what do you think? He's clearly lost a step to me.

Hey Jason, this question was sent before news of X’s release came out, but I can tell you I had heard nothing about the idea of moving him to safety. The truth is that Howard is still a high-end cornerback when he’s healthy, it’s just that injuries have been a problem the past two seasons.

From cliff seltzer (@cspure):

Appreciate your thoughtful & on point responses to Mailbag & whacky Omar takes. With Cap always going up, why is NFL still stuck on 53 players & 48 dressed. With more games & injuries, why not add a few more players? How is NFLPA not fighting for this. Plenty of $$$ to go around.

The game-day roster isn’t an issue of money outside of those players who have per-game bonuses. The reason that was given was one of competitive reasons where there was a concern raised about injuries being too much of a factor in a game if there’s too slanted in one direction. I’m with you, I don’t understand why all 53 are not active.

From Roger Dodger (@RogerDolfan):

Finish this statement please. Good teams know how to beat Fins because of ....

Hey Roger, physical superiority on both sides of the line of scrimmage as the biggest common thread.

From Ed Helinski (@MrEd315):

Which player evaluation methods might the Dolphins bank on, the Combine, Senior Bowl, scouting college games or college workouts? Or is it a combination of all of them?

Hey Ed, scouting always has been and will continue to be first and foremost about game tape. Everything else is used to cement the game evaluations or bring back potential issues that need to be re-examined — again in the game tape.

From Miller Stan (@knightsickle):

Alain, with Chubb and Philips not being 100% and possible departures where do you see this team ranking on the defensive side of the ball with an entirely new coordinator that we have a very small sample size of?

That’s a very good question, especially not knowing who wil or won’t be on the roster. I would say at this point it might be difficult to match last year’s final ranking of 10th in total yards allowed.

From Olive Grove Jon (@Owlizee):

Hey Alain. Do you think the Fins move on from Jerome Baker or might he benefit from Anthony Weaver’s scheme as an outside rusher?

Hey OGJ, that’s a good question. One problem is we don’t know exactly about Weaver’s scheme or how he’ll want to use his linebackers. We do know that Baker does have some blitzing ability, so anything is possible. I do still expect the Dolphins to approach Baker about a pay cut and who knows where things will go from there.

From Craig M (@Dolfan2334):

Alain, curious which way, if any you think the Dolphins might go in this draft, knowing all options are likely on the table: 1) add more picks in the draft? 2) traded picks for players? 3) use picks to move up or down? 4) some combination of all three?

Hey Craig, the wise move, I believe, just might be to accumulate draft picks to build up a supply of young (and cheaper) players. But that’s not been their M.O., so I think it’s just as likely they’ll make a move for a veteran player with a pick or two if they don’t stay put.

From Keith Sims (@ksims69):

For evaluation of OL/DL what is the most important measurement/test? What is the most overhyped measurement/test?

Hey Keith, I should be asking you that question. You’re the three-time Pro Bowl NFL guard, not me. Let me give it a shot and tell you it would depend for me on whether we’re talking tackles or interior linemen. For tackles, to me the most important features would be arm length and athleticism (so the shuttle, three-cone would be factors here). For interior linemen, it would be more about strength for me. Technique is the overriding trait you want, but there’s not really any measurement or test for that. Editor's Note: And, for those, who haven't seen it yet, I highly encourage everyone to check out Keith's guest appearance on the All Dolphins Podcast, where he shared thoughts and stories about his career, Richmond Webb, Don Shula, Jimmy Johnson, the current Dolphins, and more.

From Jeff Golden (@Goldenjeff72):

Salut salut! Are we in a better place than we were Jan. 9, 2022?

Hey Jeff, I actually wrote a story on that very topic after the playoff loss at Kansas City and I’m afraid my conclusion was that the Dolphins are most definitely not in a better place now than at this time last year.

From rob hellebrand (@dolfanrob1):

Which Dolphins season has been the most enjoyable for you to cover, and why?

Hmm, interesting question, Rob. Off the top of my head, I’m inclined to answer 2000 and 2016, which were two playoff seasons. 2000 was just a roller coaster all the way through that included the Monday night miracle loss against the Jets but a playoff win. 2016 was Adam Gase’s first season and the Dolphins just kept finding a way to pull out win. Plus staying out in Southern California between road games against the Chargers and Rams was a nice bonus.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Draft a Center & Guard move Eichenberg to RG to fix O-line & save some cap space on Hunt & Willams. Maybe or " Dave you've lost it!" Love the Podcasts !

Hey Dave, you’ve lost it. Sorry. You’ll get cap savings with your moves, but you certainly won’t be as good up front.

From Matt DePeri (@MattDePeri):

Who is out there as a free agent that might be a good fit for this offense as a third receiver?

Hey Matt, your question requires the question of how much we’re willing to spend here because I easily could throw out Mike Evans or Tee Higgins, even though neither is a realistic idea. Maybe more realistically, I like Tyler Boyd a lot. Curtis Samuel is the kind of receiver who can do a lot of things as well.