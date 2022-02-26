Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Have the Dolphins Really Let Good Players Get Away in Free Agency?

Part 2 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From ChrisDavis (@KyLouFinFan):

Thanks. What’s up with the Josh Boyer thing? Was he calling plays all of 2021? Does that make him responsible for the bad games or the good games or both? Are the players pissed he’s back or is it just a couple? Did seem unusual even if predicted he’d be brought back.

Hey Chris, Boyer was asked directly this week during the assistant coaches media session and he said that he indeed called all the defensive plays his two years as defensive coordinator. Now, he also said that a lot of those calls are pre-determined based on conversations with the entire staff throughout the week and a game plan finalized on Saturday. I don’t know whether the players are pissed he’s back, though Omar Kelly reported there were at least some of them not too happy about it. Did it seem unusual he was retained? No, if you consider the published reports that the head coaching candidates were encouraged to move forward with Tua as the quarterback and retain most of the defensive coaching staff, but yes in the big picture because a new head coach usually means new coordinators.

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

Miami’s issue in FA is letting their good players walk because they don’t want to overpay, yet they overpay for someone else’s talent that’s not a know commodity. We may lose Ogbah and/or Gesicki because we don’t want to overpay but that causes loss of continuity & creates hole.

Hey Reza, that sounds more like a comment than a question, but since you put it in the mailbag, I’ll assume you’d like my take on this. Here it goes: I think your point is off the mark. The Dolphins have seen 22 players leave as unrestricted free agents the past five offseasons and here’s the list: Matt Breida, Julien Davenport, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Matt Haack, Ted Karras, Davon Godchaux, Evan Boehm, Brandon Bolden, Frank Gore, Ja’Wuan James, Wesley Johnson, Senorise Perry, Cameron Wake, Jermon Bushrod, Terrence Fede, Cody Parkey, Michael Thomas, Damien Williams, Jelani Jenkins, Dion Sims and T.J. Yates. Please tell how many of them made a major impact with their new team.

From Eli Tilen (@elijts):

I believe that there are rules prohibiting players from taking the field for any sort of formal practice until a certain date. That said, how much communication and informal coaching could be occurring at this time?

Hey Eli, you are correct, rules prohibit formal practices until the offseason program, and even then those still aren’t allowed until a certain period of time has elapsed. Because the Dolphins have a new coach, the start of that offseason program this year will be April 4. There’s also no coaching allowed at this time, whether formal or informal, and that includes through phone conversations or other types of communication.

From Murph (@murph244):

Will X and B-Jones be back next year? Just one or the other? Or neither?

Hey Murph, another great question and it may come down to the Dolphins deciding whether they can win big now or might be a ways away — and I think the fact they decided to bring back Josh Boyer as DC leads me to believe it’s the former. And if that’s the case, then I think that produces a much better chance of the Dolphins keeping both X and Jones because the defense will take a step back if either ends up getting traded or released. The two are expensive, but they’re expensive because they’re good. Now, the Dolphins have to address Howard’s contract again because the agreement they made last summer included an understanding it would be revisited this offseason, so that could create problems. So let’s say at this point I would lean toward the likelihood of both being back, but only by a tiny margin.

From RICHARD J. LEONARD (@SLICK6971):

Is there some sort of hierarchy when it comes to the coaches, aside from the OC and DC? We see some coaches move from, for example, a DB coach becoming a LB coach. We also see teams with a LB coach as well as an OLB coach. I believe the Dolphins have had both of these.

Hey Richard, beyond the OC, DC and STC, you also can have assistant head coaches and associate head coaches, and for the Dolphins this year that’s Jon Embree (assistant HC) and Eric Studesville (associate HC). As for the different position coaches, no, there really isn’t a hierarchy, per se, and guys can get moved around either because of need or because there might be a determination they might be a better fit at a different spot.

From jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain, do you think Gesicki will get tagged? I saw a stat that said that when the Dolphins were in 12 personnel and Gesicki was on the field they rushed for more yards per attempt than when he wasn't on the field.

Hey Jorge, another good question. On the one hand, I’d say Gesicki will get tagged because he is a very good receiving tight end and the tag for that position isn’t outrageous. On the other hand, I’d say no because the Dolphins already have a lot of tight ends (particularly if they re-sign Durham Smythe) and we can’t forget they drafted Hunter Long in the third round last year obviously because they think he’s got a bright future. Is it possible they’ll tag Gesicki with the idea of trading him? Yeah, that could happen as well. I personally have always believed that keeping Emmanuel Ogbah is more important for the Dolphins this offseason, but his franchise tag would be around $20 million, twice as much as Gesicki’s because of his position. So, answer to your question? I’d say it’s 50-50 Gesicki gets tagged.

From David Triana (@davidtriana_)

Do you think the outward support Tua is getting from this new offensive staff is going to go a long way in restoring his confidence, which seemed to have taken a hit the past year or two?

Hey David, I think I’d answer by asking you a question and that is: What makes you believe that Tua’s confidence took a hit the past year or two? Now, I’m sure Tua is happy to hear all the public support he’s getting from his new coaches, but is it really any different than he got last year whenever Brian Flores or Charlie Frye or George Godsey was asked about him? No. That’s what coaches will do. They will offer public support. No, to me, the biggest difference for Tua in terms of his psyche would be knowing he’s the undisputed starter and not having to concern himself with the team trying to bring in a star quarterback to take over.