Dolphins Fight Back but Come Up Short

The Miami Dolphins dropped to 5-2 on the season with their 31-17 loss at Philadelphia

The Miami Dolphins had some clear obstacles to overcome in their Sunday night showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles and they put up a valiant effort even if it ultimately came up short.

Having to overcome some key injuries and some questionable, the Dolphins fought back from a 14-point to tie the score but eventually dropped a 31-17 decision against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night.

The Dolphins got touchdowns from Tyreek Hill on a pass from Tua Tagovailoa and an interception return by linebacker Jerome Baker in a game where they never led.

The Dolphins went into the game without starting offensive linemen Terron Armstead and Connor Williams, as well as cornerback Xavien Howard, then lost starting left guard Isaiah Wynn to a quad injury in the first quarter.

Linebacker David Long Jr. left in the second half after being evaluated for a concussion after he collided with teammate Jevon Holland in the open field while covering receivers.

The Dolphins mounted a comeback after being down 17-3 late in the second quarter, scoring late in the first half on the 29-yard pass from Tua to Hill and tying the score on Baker's 22-yard pick-six in the third quarter.

Baker's touchdown came right after a fourth-down incompletion by Miami on a play where Eagles cornerback James Bradberry clearly yanked intended receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.'s facemask as he was trying to turn for the ball.

The Eagles, though, answered Baker's touchdown with a score of their own to regain the lead, 24-17, and the Dolphins' attempt to answer ended when Tua was intercepted by Darius Slay near the goal line.

Philadelphia proceeded to put the game away with an 83-yard touchdown drive that consumed 6:35 of the fourth quarter and featured two fourth-and-1 conversions on the Eagles' famous (or infamous) "brotherly shove."

The Dolphins entered the game leading the NFL in every offensive category, but couldn't get anything going until the late stages of the first half.

After rushing for more than 100 yards each of the past two games, Raheem Mostert had minus-7 yards at the half. He was able to finish with 45 yards on nine attempts.

Hill, who came into the game on pace to shatter the NFL single-reason receiving yardage record and had four 150-yard outings in six games, was held to 88 yards on 11 receptions.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown had 10 catches for 137 yards and a touchdown, while QB Jalen Hurts passed for 279 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score.

Tua Tagovailoa completed 23 of 32 passes for 216 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Dolphins finished with three sacks, two by Bradley Chubb and one by Jaelan Phillips. Chubb's first sack forced a fumble that was recovered by Christian Wilkins in Eagles territory, though Miami had to settle for a field goal that made it a 3-3 game.

One stat that jumped out was the Dolphins having 10 penalties for 70 yards and the Eagles not having one penalty at all.

The loss dropped the Dolphins to 5-2, and they now stand in a three-way tie with the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars for second-best record in the AFC behind the 6-1 Kansas City Chiefs.

The Dolphins will be back in action next Sunday against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.