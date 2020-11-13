Breaking Down the Final Dolphins-Chargers Injury Report, Roster Moves and Coaching Announcements

The Miami Dolphins will go into the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday minus four coaches, but will have two practice squad players on game day and could have available every player currently on the active roster.

The Dolphins' final injury report of the week did not rule out any players, but had three listed as questionable: running back Matt Breida (hamstring), cornerback Jamal Perry (foot) and tight end Durham Smythe (concussion).

On Friday, the Dolphins elevated practice squad defensive tackle Benito Jones and tight end Chris Myarick as COVID-19 replacements.

Jones already has been elevated the maximum two times, but there's an exception for COVID-19 replacements.

Jones' addition could help compensate for the potential absence of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list along with linebacker Kyle Van Noy on Thursday.

The addition of Myarick certainly could be taken as a sign that it's not likely that Smythe will play even if he wasn't ruled out Friday. This will be the first time Myarick has been elevated from the practice squad this season, though he's been among the players protected from poaching every week.

The Dolphins also announced Friday they will be without four of the five assistant coaches who missed the game at Arizona because of COVID-19 reasons, and explained how new roles would be divvied up.

The four coaches who will be out again will be QB coach Robby Brown, quality control coach Kolby Smith, defensive line coach Marion Hobby and outside linebackers coach Austin Clark.

The quarterback and quality control responsibilities will be handled by Chan Gailey, Eric Studesville and George Godsey.

The defensive line and outside linebacker responsibilities will be handled by Josh Boyer, Anthony Campanile, Kaleb Thornhill, Adam Lachance and Jimmy Mangiero.

Thornhill is the Dolphins director of player engagement; Lachance is the coordinator for sports science and a strength and conditioning assistant; and Mangiero is a strength and conditioning assistant.

The other six Dolphins players who appeared on the injury report this week did not get game status designations, meaning they will play against the Chargers. Those six players are DT Raekwon Davis, S Kavon Frazier, CB Byron Jones, RB Patrick Laird, DE Shaq Lawson and TE Adam Shaheen.

The Chargers ruled out two players Friday, including defensive end Joey Bosa, the son of Dolphins 1987 first-round pick John Bosa. Joey has been sidelined by a concussion.

Also ruled out was running back Justin Jackson, who has a knee injury, and that will lead to the practice squad elevation of former Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage.

Three players were listed as questionable, including starting offensive linemen Trai Turner and Bryan Bulaga. The other was running back Troymaine Pope.

Having Turner, who hasn't played since Week 2, and Bulaga, who left the Chargers game against the Raiders last week in the early stages, would make life a lot more difficult for the Dolphins defense.