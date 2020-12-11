The Final Dolphins-Chiefs Injury Report And What It Means

The Miami Dolphins have two starting linebackers in limbo for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins definitely will be without two offensive players when they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but they're now more hopeful about the availability of two starting linebackers.

Kyle Van Noy (hip) and Elandon Roberts (chest) both were returned to practice Friday, albeit on a limited basis, and were listed as questionable for the game against the Chiefs.

Losing Van Noy obviously would be more damaging for the Dolphins, even though Roberts has made a lot of plays against the run, because he does so many different things for the defense.

On offense, the Dolphins will be without guard Ereck Flowers, who left the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter because of an ankle injury and did not return.

The expectation is that the Dolphins will stick with the same offensive line that finished off the Cincy game after Flowers left: Austin Jackson at left tackle, Solomon Kindley at left guard, Ted Karras at center, Jesse Davis at right guard, and Robert Hunt at right tackle.

Head coach Brian Flores explained Friday that Kindley's experience at left guard during his time at the University of Georgia was a factor in moving him from right to left guard after Flowers was injured last week instead of putting Davis at that spot.

Running back Salvon Ahmed will miss a third consecutive game because of a shoulder injury, but the Dolphins will welcome back DeAndre Washington in time for him to face the team from which the Dolphins acquired him via trade Nov. 3.

The 10 players who were limited during the first two practices of the week were full participants Friday and received no game status designation, meaning they will be available.

That list includes quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) and cornerback Xavien Howard (shoulder).

The Chiefs' final injury report included a potentially significant development, and it involves 2019 All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Mathieu sustained a hamstring injury in practice and was listed as questionable. He leads the Chiefs in interceptions with five, including two in the 22-16 victory against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.

His loss would be a big blow for the Kansas City secondary.

The only other Chiefs player with a game status designation is linebacker Damien Wilson, who was ruled out because of a knee injury. Wilson did not practice all week.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill did not get a game status designation after practicing the past two days, this after he sat out Wednesday because of illness.