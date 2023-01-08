Dolphins Find Their Way Into the Playoffs

The Miami Dolphins earned their first playoff berth since 2016 with an ugly victory against the New York Jets and New England's loss against Buffalo

There certainly won't be any style points awarded, but the Miami Dolphins found a way to get into the playoffs after all.

The Dolphins slugged out an ugly 11-6 victory against the injury-riddled New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium and got the help they needed from the New England Patriots to land the seventh seed in the AFC playoffs.

The Dolphins finished with a 9-8 record and tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but earned the playoff berth because of their head-to-head victory in the Sunday night game Oct. 23.

The Dolphins will face those same Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium next weekend, with the day and time of the game to be announced later Sunday.

SANDERS SHINES AT KEY MOMENT

Kicker Jason Sanders, who struggled through a disappointing season, played the starring role against the Jets, connecting from 50 yards out with 18 seconds left in the regulation to provide the winning margin.

Sanders was 3-for-3 on the day, hitting from 37 yards out twice in the first half of a game that featured no touchdowns.

The final score came on the last play of the game when the Jets tried multiple laterals before Garrett Wilson was tackled in the end zone for a safety.

With rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson starting at quarterback and left tackle Terron Armstead out of the lineup again because of his various injuries, the Dolphins offense struggled to get much going against the Jets defense.

The Dolphins ended up with 302 total yards, but converted only 4 of 13 third-down situations.

RUNNING GAME GETS THE JOB DONE

It was the running game that made things happen for the Dolphins, with Jeff Wilson Jr. rushing for 72 yards and Raheem Mostert adding 71.

Thompson finished the game 20-for-31 for 152 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle both were quiet, in part because of the Jets defense but also because of the issues on the offensive line. They combined for seven catches for 67 yards.

Waddle, however, was involved in the biggest play of the game, a horsecollar penalty against linebacker Quincy Williams that moved the ball to the Jets 39-yard line. Three runs, including a 7-yard gain by Salvon Ahmed, set up Sanders' field goal.

DOLPHINS DEFENSE STYMIES JETS

The defense, meanwhile, took advantage of a Jets offensive line missing three starters and harassed Joe Flacco all game.

The Dolphins held New York to only 1987 total yards, including only 38 on the ground on 20 carries.

Wilson was the one Jets offensive player who gave Miami some problems as he caught nine passes for 89 yards.

This was a sloppy game with two dysfunctional offenses, though there were no turnovers.

Ultimately, the difference in the game was Sanders making all three of his field goal attempts, and the Jets' Greg Zuerlein missing a 55-yard attempt wide left in the first half.

And that ended up being good enough to get Miami in the playoffs.