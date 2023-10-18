Injury Report: Five Missing from Dolphins Practice

The Miami Dolphins began the week of preparation for Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with five players missing practice, though one of them was unrelated to an injury.

Kendall Lamm, who has filled in as Terron Armstead's replacement for five of the six games Miami has played in 2023, missed practice for personal reasons.

The offensive line was missing center Connor Williams, who has missed the past two of the past three games because of a groin injury. Liam Eichenberg, the 2021 second-round pick, started against both the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 and the Carolina Panthers last Sunday.

Also sitting out practice because of injuries were cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), running back Chris Brooks (ankle) and fullback Alec Ingold (foot). Ingold also missed the first practice last week but ended up playing against Carolina.

The other players were listed as limited, including cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who made his return to practice for the first time since the second day of training camp after undergoing knee surgery.

Also limited was cornerback Nik Needham, who remains on the Reserve/PUP list and is entering his final week of practice before the Dolphins have to decide whether to activate him or shelve him for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Finally, CB Kader Kohou also was listed as limited with a neck injury.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee), LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique) and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (ribs/finger) also were full participants. Wilson's status would seem to suggest the Dolphins will be activating him this week, possibly to take the roster spot of Brooks, who could be headed to IR after head coach Mike McDaniel repeated Wednesday that he'll be sidelined for "weeks, not days" because of the injury he sustained in the 42-21 victory against Carolina on Sunday.

EAGLES INJURY REPORT

The Eagles conducted a walk-through Wednesday, so their injury report was based on an estimation of who would have been able to work, and to what extent, had they had a full practice.

That said, it was noteworthy that both starting right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) and starting wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) were listed as DNP, along with S Reed Blankenship (ribs) and CB Bradley Roby (shoulder).

Among the four players listed as limited were prized rookie DT Jalen Carter (ankle) and starting CB Darius Slay (knee), along with starting tight end Dallas Goedert (groin) and DT Milton Williams (ankle).

Finally, S Sydney Brown (hamstring), CB Eli Ricks (knee) and DT Marion Tiupulotu (triceps) all were listed as full participants.