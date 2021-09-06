Breaking Down the Updated Depth Chart

The depth chart finally has some relevance now that the first regular season week has arrived, and there were some changes of note for the Miami Dolphins.

Two of those involved rookie draft picks.

First, there's first-round pick Jaylen Waddle, who was listed on the second team throughout training camp but now has moved up to the first team ahead of Albert Wilson.

It's a development that truly is not surprising given that Waddle was the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and he did a lot of things over the summer that made him look like somebody the Dolphins will be happy they brought aboard.

Also on offense, second-round pick Liam Eichenberg went from first-team left guard on the depth chart to second-team right tackle behind Jesse Davis, which is kind of how the practice reps worked out throughout the summer.

Solomon Kindley moved up from second team to first team at left guard on the updated depth chart.

It's also interesting to note that newcomer Greg Little now is listed as the second-team left tackle after being on the third team on the preseason depth chart — behind Larnel Coleman on the left side and behind Adam Pankey on the right side.

Finally on offense, Jakeem Grant has taken over as a first-team wide receiver now that Will Fuller V is not included on the Week 1 depth chart because of the Suspended List.

The only change of note on defense involves one of the three linebackers spots, where Benardrick McKinney was listed on the first team throughout camp. Now that McKinney has been released, Elandon Roberts moved from third to first team at linebacker alongside Jerome Baker and Andrew Van Ginkel.

Here's the complete depth chart for Week 1:

OFFENSE

WR — DeVante Parker, Preston Williams

LT — Austin Jackson, Greg Little

LG — Solomon Kindley, Robert Jones

C — Michael Deiter, Greg Mancz

RG — Robert Hunt, Robert Jones

RT — Jesse Davis, Liam Eichenberg

TE — Mike Gesicki, Adam Shaheen, Durham Smythe, Cethan Carter, Hunter Long

RB — Myles Gaskin, Malcolm Brown, Salvon Ahmed

QB — Tua Tagovailoa, Jacoby Brissett

WR — Jaylen Waddle, Albert Wilson

WR — Jakeem Grant, Mack Hollins

DEFENSE

DE — Emmanuel Ogbah, Adam Butler

NT — Raekwon Davis, John Jenkins

DE — Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler

LB — Jerome Baker, Duke Riley

LB — Elandon Roberts, Sam Eguavoen

LB — Andrew Van Ginkel, Brennan Scarlett, Jaelan Phillips

CB — Justin Coleman, Elijah Campbell, Jamal Perry

CB — Byron Jones, Noah Igbinoghene

CB — Xavien Howard, Nik Needham, Trill Williams

S — Jason McCourty, Jevon Holland

S — Eric Rowe, Brandon Jones, Clayton Fejedelem

SPECIALISTS

K — Jason Sanders

P — Michael Palardy

H — Michael Palardy

LS — Blake Ferguson

KR — Jakeem Grant, Jaylen Waddle, Noah Igbinoghene

PR — Jakeem Grant, Jaylen Waddle