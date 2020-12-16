Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Patriots Injury Report of Week 15

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots both have an extensive list of players on their initial injury report for Week 15

There was a lot of good news for the Miami Dolphins on their initial injury report of Week 15, though two key starters did not practice.

Tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder) and safety Bobby McCain (ankle) both sat out after sustaining injuries in the Dolphins' 33-27 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The absence of Gesicki obviously would be a concern for the Dolphins passing game, and we addressed Tuesday how they might go about dealing with his potential absence and those of wide receivers DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant.

Parker and Grant both practiced Wednesday three days after sustaining hamstring injuries, albeit on a limited basis. Grant had a full-length sleeve on his right leg.

If McCain is unable to play, the Dolphins might use rookie Brandon Jones as the starter in his place or use one of their two special teams captains, Clayton Fejedelem or Kavon Frazier.

Parker and Grant were among six players who practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, along with the four players who were inactives against the Chiefs because of injuries: linebackers Kyle Van Noy (hip) and Elandon Roberts (chest), guard Ereck Flowers (ankle) and running back Salvon Ahmed (shoulder).

Ahmed wore a red (no-contact) jersey at practice.

That those four players were able to practice, even on a limited basis, obviously was good news for the Dolphins.

Six other players are on the injury report, though all of them are listed as full participants. That list includes QB Tua Tagovailoa, whose ankle got stepped on by rookie left tackle Austin Jackson against the Chiefs. Jackson also was among those six — he was listed with a knee injury.

The others were Frazier (shoulder), CB Xavien Howard (shoulder), G Solomon Kindley (foot) and DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder).

The Patriots had everybody on their active roster practicing Wednesday, but a whopping 13 of them were listed as limited participants.

The most notable names on that list included kicker Nick Folk (back), running back James White (foot), guard Shaq Mason (calf) and cornerback J.C. Jackson, who is second in the NFL behind Howard in interceptions with seven. Jackson has a knee injury.