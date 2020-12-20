Dolphins Run Past Patriots: The Five Biggest Plays

Breaking down the five plays that decided the outcome in the Dolphins' 22-12 victory against the New England Patriots in Week 15

The Miami Dolphins recorded a convincing 22-12 victory against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 15, and we break down the five biggest plays of the game.

1. Salvon Ahmed's 31-yard run in the third quarter: The Dolphins were very methodical in the way they attacked the New England defense, but they got a big run on a second-and-10 from their 22 when Ahmed bounced a run outside and raced downfield to the New England 47, highlighting the game-winning touchdown drive.

2. Patrick Laird's third-down run for 12 yards: That game-winning touchdown drive was kept alive when the Dolphins caught the Patriots off guard by running a draw play on third-and-9 from the New England 34. The Dolphins created a big opening up the middle and Laird sprinted through it to reach the New England 22.

3. Tua Tagovailoa's 3-yard touchdown run: Tua scored on this play because he made the right decision to just keep going once he moved up in the pocket under pressure, unlike his decision in the first half to try to throw that resulted in an interception. This play came on third-and-goal and gave the Dolphins a six-point lead that would prove to be all the points they would need.

4. Ahmed's 1-yard run on third-and-1 from the 2-yard line in the fourth quarter: Up three, the Dolphins faced a crucial third down because a field goal there would have left them vulnerable to getting beat by a touchdown. Ahmed's run was nothing fancy, just a straight dive up the middle, but it produced a first-and-goal at the 2-yard line that set up the game-clinching touchdown sneak by Tagovailoa.

5. Tua's 5-yard run in the third quarter: The Dolphins' touchdown drive to start the second half featured only one third-down conversion, and it was a third-and-1 from the Patriots 6-yard line. After handing off to Matt Breida for three consecutive runs, Tagovailoa instead kept the ball this time on the option and easily ran through a gaping hole on the right side of the offensive line. While he was stopped just short of the goal line, Ahmed scored on the next play.