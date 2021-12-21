Dolphins Week 15 Victory: The Five Biggest Plays

Breaking down the five plays that most decided the outcome in the 31-24 Miami Dolphins victory against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins improved to 7-7 on the season with a 31-24 victory against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:

1. Myles Gaskin's 30-Yard Run

It may have been the Duke Johnson show for the offense Sunday, but it was Gaskin who came up with the clutch run on the game-winning drive, slicing through the middle for that long gain on second-and-10 from the Miami 42 to the Jets 28. It should be noted, however, that the officials missed a pretty obvious false start on the Dolphins as center Michael Deiter snapped the ball clearly after every offensive lineman stood up.

2. Tua Tagovailoa's TD Pass to DeVante Parker

The way the Dolphins defense dominated the Jets in the second half, it's possible, if not likely, that only a field goal would have been enough for Miami to win. But putting the Jets in a position to need to score a touchdown pretty much clinched it. The scoring play was your definition of an easy pitch-and-catch because Parker took advantage of the DB playing off him, easily gained inside position on the quick slant, which allowed to make the catch on one of the rare slants where Tua isn't pinpoint accurate.

3. Zach Sieler's Sack/Strip

The only signs of life the Jets offense showed in the second half came right after the Dophins took a 24-17 lead when New York reeled off plays of 24 yards (pass to TE Tyler Kroft) and 20 yards (run by Tevin Coleman) to quickly move from the 25 to the Miami 31. But Zach Sieler put an end to that when Zach Wilson stayed in the pocket despite not finding an open receiver and Sieler knocked the ball away from behind. Emmanuel Ogbah recovered the fumble to end the threat and any kind of momentum the Jets offense might have had quickly was gone.

4. Tua's 37-yard Completion to Parker

This was one of Tua's two highlight throws of the game, the other one going to Isaiah Ford, but this one was big because it set up the Dolphins' first touchdown after they trailed 10-0. Tua did a great job on that one of floating the pass between two defenders and Parker deserves credit for hanging on to the ball after a Jets defender swiped at it.

5. Jerome Baker's Fourth-Quarter Sack

Before the pick-six, the Dolphins handed the Jets another gift — albeit not as big — with the botched fake punt. But after getting the ball at the Miami 45 down 24-17, the Jets quickly went three-and-out and it was Baker who forced the punt when he dropped Wilson for his second sack of the game. Who knows how the fourth quarter might have played out had the Jets been able to capitalize on that Dolphins mistake.