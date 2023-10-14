The Miami Dolphins are trying to figure out what the organization needs to do to have its starting center healthy for the rest of the regular season, and possibly the playoffs.

That could mean Connor Williams, who has missed the entire week of preparation for the Carolina Panthers, sits out more than Sunday's 1 p.m. home game, possibly a couple games while a groin sprain he's been nursing for a few weeks heals.

Williams missed Miami's 48-20 loss to Buffalo because of the groin strain, and pushed to play in last Sunday's 31-16 win over the New York Giants. Problem is, playing Williams against the Giants led to a regression of the injury.

Dolphins worried about lingering groin issue

It is possible that the groin could be problematic all season if Miami doesn't rest Williams for a couple of weeks to allow the soreness to subside.

"This is maintenance of something that we we kind of knew the residuals. We're at the fine line where we're trying to make sure that we do [what's] best to not have it linger all season, knowing that it will be an issue," said coach Mike McDaniel, whose offense is already forced to play without Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead, who was placed on inured reserve last week and will be eligible to return to the lineup for the Nov. 5 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. "How much discomfort [is there], and is ability taken away? It's kind of complicated. It's not an easy answer."

Would McDaniel feel comfortable starting Williams without the sixth-year veteran participating in practice all week?

"It is definitely not ideal," McDaniel said, before explaining he's open to the possibility because of the center-to-quarterback relationship that Williams and Tua Tagovailoa have.

Quarterbacks and centers are the starting point for the offense's operation, and plenty of their decisions — protections calls, middle linebacker identifications, tandem work with fellow offensive linemen — directly correlate to the success and failure of a player.

"I don't think I would have been comfortable in that scenario last year with Connor. I think I would be comfortable with that this year with Connor, and that speaks to him and his development, and the coaches helping them simplify a very complicated position," McDaniel said, hours before he ruled Williams out of Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Eichenberg returns at center

That means Liam Eichenberg is replacing him as Miami's starting center.

The 2021 second-round pick, who has started 27 NFL games at guard and tackle, replaced Williams as Miami’s starting center in Miami's 48-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and he allowed two sacks and committed two penalties.

Eichenberg is confident he's fixed a good amount of the issues he had against the Bills.

“There’s always going to be things that you know you can improve on and you can work on," offensive coordinator Frank Smith said. "For him, a player and actually the guys who have the right internal process, they’re always going to remember the one play, the two plays, the cut handful of things where they know they can improve,

“When you’re playing center for the first time in an environment like that, was it perfect? No. But there were plenty of things that we can build upon and with how conscientious Liam is and how intentional he is, we’re very confident with his growth for the rest of the season.”

Eichenberg has spent two weeks addressing his stance, and snapping, and has studied Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow, who he claims has a similar build to him.

"It's a new position for me still, so I'm just learning as fast as I can," Eichenberg said.

According to Eichenberg, the biggest challenge he faces is being the director for the offensive line.

"'What are we doing? Get me set?' Give me a second," Eichenberg shared, explaining the responsibilities that come after he's identified the opposition's defense. "That's the kind of thing people don't realize. The center runs the ship."

And for now, it appears Eichenberg will be Miami's center for the coming weeks.

The only other options Miami has at center outside of Eichenberg would be to use Lester Cotton at center, a position he's been cross-trained to play, or elevate rookie Alama Uluave or Chasen Hines from the practice squad. Uluave played center at San Diego State, and Hines, an LSU product, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 draft by the New England Patriots to play center.