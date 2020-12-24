Dolphins Notebook: Deiter's Development, New Fejedelem, IR Update, and More

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has been impressed with the progress of Michael Deiter in his second season

Four days after Michael Deiter played his first snaps on offense all season, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores had some strong — and perhaps surprising — praise for the 2019 third-round pick.

Deiter started 15 games as a rookie, but has been relegated to special teams this season after the offseason acquisitions of veterans Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras and the draft selections of Solomon Kindley, Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt.

Flowers sat out the game against the New England Patriots last Sunday because of an ankle injury and Kindley left in the third quarter with a knee injury, which put Deiter in the lineup to finish out the game.

By all accounts, Deiter had a strong performance as he helped Miami finish with 250 rushing yards, its highest total since the 2016 season.

“I think Deiter has really developed," Flores said. "I think he’s done a great job this year. He’s dealt with some adversity. Obviously played a lot last year and hasn’t played as much this year, goes in last week, plays well for us, has practiced well, has played different positions.

"This kid, he’s got all the characteristics we’re looking for. He’s tough, he’s competitive, he’s smart. I’m excited for him and his future here and I thought he did a nice job last week."

For the record, our use of the word "surprising" when it came to Flores' praise had to do with the coach's habit of avoiding all-out praise and not with Deiter himself.

FEJEDELEM FAMILY EXPANDS

Congratulations to safety Clayton Fejedelem and his wife Gabriele on the birth of their child, which Gabriele announced on Twitter.

Fejedelem, an offseason acquisition who is one of two special teams captains, missed practice Wednesday for non-injury-related reasons. We now have a pretty good idea what those reasons were.

RAE'S ELVES DELIVER

Rookie defensive tackle Raekwon Davis organized a holiday toy drive in his hometown of Meridian, Mississippi, this week.

The first “Rae’s Elves” holiday toy drive provided gifts, household and sanitation items for families in his hometown. Davis, through his representation, partnered with Trip Wipes to fight against infectious diseases by providing household and sanitation items to more than 200 parents, and more than 900 kids received toys.

IR PLAYER UPDATE

The Dolphins are down to two regular season games left (plus hopefully some playoff action), so time is running out for defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and wide receiver Preston Williams to make their return from injured reserve.

Flores, though, refused to rule out the possibility for either player.

Godchaux has been on IR since Oct. 16 because of a biceps injury, while Williams landed on IR with a foot injury after he scored a touchdown in the game at Arizona on Nov. 8.

The Dolphins actually have been pretty fortunate this season because they've only had to place four players on injured reserve — Godchaux, Williams, running back Myles Gaskin and linebacker Vince Biegel, who sustained a torn Achilles in August.

The NFL has allowed unlimited returns from IR this year, as opposed to two in previous years.

NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT TIME

The Dolphins are going to get some national attention Saturday, and not just because they're playing in prime time.

The Dolphins will be the subjects of features on NFL Network throughout Saturday, starting with "Good Morning Football: Weekend" at 9 a.m. ET and a discussion on how Brian Flores turned around the Dolphins defense.

On "NFL Game Day Kickoff," which airs at 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. ET, there will be one-on-one conversations with rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and cornerback Xavien Howard, as well as live reports from Las Vegas from NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche.

ON THIS DAY IN DOLPHINS HISTORY

1972 — The Dolphins defeat the Cleveland Browns 20-14 in the first playoff game of the perfect season.

1989 — The Dolphins are eliminated from playoff contention with a 27-24 loss against Kansas City in the season finale in the coldest home game (40 degrees) in team history.

1995 — Don Shula records his final victory as Dolphins head coach, a 41-22 win at St. Louis that helps Miami clinch a playoff berth.

2000 — The Dolphins clinch the AFC East title in Dave Wannstedt's first year as head coach with a 27-24 victory at New England in a game that features a bizarre ending.

RELATED: The Most Unusual Games in Dolphins History

2011 – Reggie Bush rushed for 113 yards in a 27-24 loss at New England to produce the 12th 1,000-yard rushing season in team history.

2016 — Andrew Franks kicks a 55-yard field goal at the end of regulation and the Dolphins go on to defeat Buffalo 34-31 in overtime in the next-to-last game of the season on their way to earning a playoff berth.

RELATED: Why 2020 Is Looking Like 2008 and 2016 And Why It's Different

------------------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.