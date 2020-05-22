AllDolphins
Cox's Emotional Goodbye to his Father

Alain Poupart

Dolphins fullback Chandler Cox paid tribute to his father in an emotional Instagram post, saying he would "forever cherish every single moment" he had with him.

May 13th, 2020...I had to say goodbye to my Dad. It was the hardest day of my life. Sometimes I wonder why things happen the way they do, but I do know that this life is temporary and that he is in a place that we all hope to be in one day. He is HOME with Jesus now, but I know that he will be with me for the rest of my journey on this earth. He taught me so much, and I will forever cherish every single moment I had with him. I always tried my best to make him proud of me, and always tried to be the best son to him because that’s what he deserved. He loved me so well. My heart is broken, but I’m going to keep moving forward, keep enjoying every second of my life, and keep chasing after my dreams because I know that’s what my Dad would want. Rest in paradise, Thomas Franklin Cox! You will be missed. I can’t wait to hold your hand again one day. Fight on, 62!✌️♥️💪

The post includes pictures of Cox with his father, Tom, a two-year letterman as an offensive lineman at USC who also played for the Los Angeles Rams in the three strike replacement games in 1987.

Cox is preparing for his second season with the Dolphins after being a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Sincere condolences, Chandler.

