Dolphins Game-Day Notebook: Tua-Mariota, Deiter sighting, More

Miami Dolphins 2019 third-round pick Michael Deiter played on offense for the first time all season

Shortly after helping the Miami Dolphins defeat the New England Patriots, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was asked to look ahead to the team's next game.

More specifically, Tagovailoa was asked about the prospect of going up against fellow Hawaiian quarterback Marcus Mariota.

The Dolphins next face Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night, and the expectation is that Mariota will start at quarterback for the Raiders because of the groin injury Derek Carr sustained against the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday.

“I think that would be awesome seeing Marcus because me and Kamu (Grugier-Hill), we’re from Hawaii," Tagovailoa said, referencing the Dolphins linebacker. "Marcus is from Hawaii. Me and Marcus went to the same high school. I think that will be something pretty cool, something special."

DEITER DELIVERS

Michael Deiter started 15 games for the Dolphins as a rookie third-round pick in 2019, but he had not played a down on offense this season until Sunday.

That changed when rookie guard Solomon Kindley left with a knee injury in the third quarter.

Deiter finished the game at left guard.

“It’s been a process," Deiter said of being relegated to special teams until the 14th game of the season. "It’s just taking it day by day and wherever I am asked to play or whatever role I’m given, just making sure I’m doing it to the best of my ability and making sure it’s helping this team be as good as it can be and whatever role that is, I've got to be ready to do it at a good level.”

WILKINS IN THE WAY

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins had a touchdown taken away from him two weeks ago against the Cincinnati Bengals when it was overturned after review because it was ruled an incomplete pass, and he was involved again today in Xavien Howard's touchdown that wasn't.

Howard appeared to have scored on an 87-yard fumble return after safety Brandon Jones knocked the ball out of Cam Newton's hand, but the ruling was changed after review when it was determined the ball first hit Wilkins as he was out of bounds, allowing New England to keep possession.

“I definitely feel for him on that," Wilkins said. "I did my best. (It's) just when you get 310 pounds running full speed in a direction, it’s hard to stop, jump, and move out of the way. But I definitely felt for him on that."

RUNNING WILD

Some numbers captured just how dominant the Dolphins running game was against New England.

-- The Dolphins' 250 rushing yards represented their highest total since 2016.

-- Salvon Ahmed's 122 rushing yards was the highest total ever for a Dolphins rookie free agent, and the third-highest total for any Dolphins rookie since 2000 — behind Ronnie Brown's 132 yards against Carolina in 2005 and Kalen Ballage's 123 yards against Minnesota in 2018.

-- This was the highest rushing total against New England since 2013 when Denver gained 280.

THIS AND THAT

-- This was the first 22-12 score in NFL history. There was one such score in the AFL (in 1961).

-- The Dolphins have opened as 2-point favorites for their game at Las Vegas on Saturday, according to BetOnline.ag.

-- The Dolphins' 2021 first-round draft pick from Houston now stands as the fifth overall after the Texans' 27-20 loss at Indianapolis on Sunday.

-- The Dolphins have won seven of their past eight December home games against New England.

-- The Dolphins had six rookie starters on offense — QB Tua Tagovailoa, RB Salvon Ahmed, WR Lynn Bowden Jr., LT Austin Jackson, LG Solomon Kindley and RT Robert Hunt. That was a first in the NFL since 2018, according to Elias Sports Bureau.