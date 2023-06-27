Miami Dolphins fans still hoping to see the game live in Germany will have to wait for a ticket resale

It figured that the Miami Dolphins game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany, would be a hot ticket — and, man, is it ever.

Tickets went on sale on Ticketmaster at 6 a.m. ET (noon, Frankfurt time) on Tuesday and it all of 15 minutes for the game to be sold out, according to Pro Football Talk, leaving many fans out of luck and frustrated.

Fans on social media reported logging into Ticketmaster and being greeted with a message of more than 1 million people in the queue ahead of them.

Fans still conceivably can get tickets to the game at Deutsche Bank Park on Nov. 5, though they'll likely have to pay higher than face value.

The official Ticketmaster resale starts July 12, but tickets already were available on ticket-selling apps Tuesday morning (Eastern time). StubHub, for example, had tickets available starting at $418 each.

DOLPHINS-CHIEFS A GREAT MATCHUP

Capacity at Deutsche Bank Park is 51,500, but it could be twice the size and still not have been able to accommodate the demand for what has the makings of an exciting matchup.

The two biggest storylines of the game feature Tyreek Hill's first game against his former team and then there's the matchup between two of the NFL's most explosive passing offenses, with Tua Tagovailoa, Hill and Jaylen Waddle on one side and Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and company on the other.

The Dolphins last faced the Chiefs late in the 2020 season and almost erase a 30-10 deficit before dropping a 33-27 decision at Hard Rock Stadium.

The game Nov. 5 will mark the Dolphins' first-ever regular season game in Germany, but their sixth in Europe. They have a 1-4 record, with a victory against the Raiders in 2014 and losses against the Giants in 2007, the Jets in 2015, the Saints in 2017 and the Jaguars in 2021.