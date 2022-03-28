Dolphins GM Discusses Trade Talks

Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier indicated he's received trade inquiries about DeVante Parker this offseason and about Michael Deiter every offseason

After Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel described talk of a potential trade involving Tom Brady as "fake news" Monday morning, GM Chris Grier acknowledged in the afternoon he has had trade conversations involving a couple of players.

In this case, though, it's other teams calling the Dolphins.

In a chat at The Breakers in West Palm Beach, where the annual league (owners) meetings are taking place this week, Grier told South Florida reporters that he's gotten phone calls about both wide receiver DeVante Parker and center Michael Deiter.

The former was absolutely to be expected, the latter not so much. In the eyes of many Dolphins fans, not even remotely.

DEITER AN OPTION AT CENTER

Check out social media one day and you'll see fans all over the place, even media members, suggesting the one important remaining piece for the offensive line is finding a center, a clear insinuation that Deiter isn't good enough.

But apparently the rest of the NFL thinks there's something with Deiter because Grier told reporters he's gotten calls about him from other teams just about every offseason.

And remember that in our one-on-one conversation with Mike McDaniel, the first-year head coach said the Dolphins offensive line featured a few players he really liked coming out of college when he was with the 49ers — and who's to say that Dieter wasn't one of them?

Also, the reality is that Deiter hasn't had a very long look at center, so maybe that determination is premature.

Yes, he was part of an offensive line that struggled in 2021 — though not to the historic levels some would have you believe — but he missed nine games because of a leg injury at practice that landed him on injured reserve.

And remember that he started at guard as a rookie third-round pick in 2019 and then backed up center Ted Karras in 2020.

Lastly, remember what we suggested a while back about a key to the improvement for the line in 2022 would be coaching and development as much as newcomers.

McDaniel said Monday morning that the only sure thing along the offensive line was Terron Armstead at left tackle, so there might be a free-for-all everywhere else and Deiter clearly has a shot to be the starting center.

"Mike really developed as kind of a leader," Grier said. "He became much more vocal. He had an injury last year that was kind of a freak injury. Our doctors had said they hadn’t really seen anything like it when they were kind of going through that with him once he got hurt, so he really hasn’t played a ton of games at center still.

"The interesting thing about him is that every year (in the) offseason we’ve had teams call – multiple teams call – and offer us picks for him. So he’s thought of pretty well around the league still as a player. He knows there’s still a developmental window for him to go, but he’ll have competition at that spot as well.”

MAKING A PLAY FOR PARKER

As for Parker, of course, teams are calling the Dolphins about him.

They see the additions of Hill and Wilson and realize the team's top three heading into 2022 very likely will be those two players along with Jaylen Waddle. Sherfield likely will make the team — UFAs rarely get cut their first year — in a similar role as Mack Hollins, that of special teams ace and backup wide receiver.

At this time, it sure looks like Parker would be the fourth wide receiver, a player who won't get much playing time barring injuries.

And his salary of $5.7 million the next two seasons is a borderline steal for a team that might see Parker as, say, a No. 2 wide receiver — a team like the Philadelphia Eagles, for example. Because the Dolphins are on the hook for his prorated signing bonus, his cap number with Miami this year is at $8.7 million (all figures per overthecap.com), which is a lot more difficult to digest for a fourth receiver.

But with the Dolphins in all-in mode in 2022, they're certainly not just going to give Parker away to clear cap space.

Grier said Monday he anticipated Parker being on the team next season, but that he's always willing to listen to offers.

Here's something to consider when it comes to Parker: The Dolphins are without picks in the first and second rounds of the 2022 NFL draft and obviously would love to get one of those selection, though that's not likely in a straight-up trade for Parker.

But what if the Dolphins tack on a later pick to go along with Parker?

So, let's say the Dolphins propose something like Parker and a fourth- or fourth-round selection for a second-round pick? Maybe that kind of trade might make sense for both teams involved.