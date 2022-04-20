Grier Pre-Draft Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins general manager addressed a variety of topics when he conducted his annual pre-draft press conference at the Baptist Health Training Complex

There wasn't quite as much to talk about this year when it comes to previewing the Miami Dolphins draft, but GM Chris Grier had his annual pre-draft media session nonetheless.

Here were the main takeaways from his press conference at the Baptist Health Training Complex right next to Hard Rock Stadium:

-- The first question involves the Tom Brady story about him possibly joining the organization as an executive, but Grier punts on the question and says he'll talk only about the draft.

-- Grier then talks about the Heat and the Panthers, talks about good times for South Florida sports. Grier's brother, Mike, works for the Rangers.

-- Grier jokes that somebody suggested watching Tyreek Hill highlights during the first round of the draft considering the Dolphins gave up that pick to get him.

-- The scouting process hasn't changed despite the fact the Dolphins don't have a first- or second-round pick.

-- Trading the picks had nothing to do with the prospects in the draft but everything to do with the chance to acquire Hill, Grier says.

-- Grier says he likes the offensive line group in this draft, with talent all the way into the middle rounds. There also are some high-level rushers in this draft, but Grier goes back to the offensive line as the strength of the draft.

-- The offseason additions will help Tua Tagovailoa, but Grier also mentions how those guys fit what Mike McDaniel wants to do on offense. Grier says McDaniel and QB coach Darrell Bevell have been raving about him.

-- Grier says the Dolphins didn't plan on trading DeVante Parker but multiple teams called after the trade for Hill and the Patriots were the most aggressive of those teams. As for waiting a year before getting the third-round pick in the trade, Grier said he was perfectly fine with the pick coming this year or next year.

-- Grier was asked about the apparent shift in the support and backing of Tua, and Grier says the coaching candidates they interviewed all expressed excitement about the quarterback. "Once we hired Mike, it was full steam ahead."

-- The last question deals with the Chris Grier memes along with the famous "F---" those picks shirt, and Grier says he has respect for what the Rams have done but also still believes in building through the draft.