Breaking Down the Week 16 Dolphins-Packers Inactive Info

RB Jeff Wilson and S Eric Rowe will be back in the lineup for the Miami Dolphins when they face Green Bay

The Miami Dolphins will have all their front-line players available when they face the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The seven inactives for Miami include only three players who were on the final injury report of the week, and they are backups WR River Cracraft, T Eric Fisher, who both were listed as doubtful with calf injuries, and RB Myles Gaskin. The practice squad elevations of WR Braylon Sanders and T Kendall Lamm on Saturday was an early indication Cracraft and Fisher both would be inactive.

Gaskin's absence will be mitigated by the return of running back Jeff Wilson Jr. after he was inactive for the Buffalo game because of a hip injury. Also back in the lineup will be safety Eric Rowe, who missed the Buffalo game with a hamstring injury.

Most importantly, the Dolphins will have the three other players who were listed as questionable — T Terron Armstead and OLBs Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips.

Lastly. QB Teddy Bridgewater will be backup as Tua Tagovailoa's after missing the past four games with a knee injury.

Along with Gaskin, Fisher and Cracraft, the Dolphins inactives will be CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Erik Ezukanma, QB Skylar Thompson and TE Tanner Conner.

PACKERS INACTIVE INFO

For the Packers, the list of inactives is headed by three-time Pro Bowl left David Bakhtiari, who was listed as doubtful on the final injury report after undergoing an emergency appendectomy a few weeks ago.

Also inactive will be CB Shemar Jean-Charles, LB Jonathan Garvin, T Caleb Jones and DL Jonathan Ford.

