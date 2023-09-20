Wide receiver Brandon Marshall is the newest former Dolphins player being considered for Hall of Fame induction

Twelve former Miami Dolphins players are among the 173 Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Tackle Richmond Webb, who protected Dan Marino’s blind side for most than of the Hall of Famer's career; guard Josh Sitton; wide receivers Irving Fryar, Wes Welker and Brandon Marshall; cornerback Troy Vincent; tailback Ricky Williams; linebackers Joey Porter, Karlos Dansby, Brendon Ayanbadejo and Larry Izzo; and punter Matt Turk are the players with Dolphins ties who made the preliminary list of NFL players being considered for football’s greatest honor.

Every player but Marshall, who spent two seasons with the Dolphins before continuing his career with the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks, has been nominated for the Hall of Fame before, but most haven’t been chosen to be semifinalists.

Other players included into Hall of Fame consideration for the first time are wide receiver Jordy Nelson, tight end Antonio Gates, running back Jamaal Charles, offensive linemen T.J. Lang, Max Unger and Sitton, who played one game for the Dolphins in the 2018 season, and defensive linemen Haloti Ngata and Julius Peppers.

Of these players, Peppers and Gates have the best shot at being inducted in their first year of eligibility.

Peppers was a nine-time Pro Bowler who made the 2010s All-Decade Team after racking up 159.5 career sacks. He’s also a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team.

Gates was a Pro Bowler for eight straight years. He's currently first all time among tight ends with 116 touchdown receptions, while his 11,841 receiving yards are the third-highest total.

The Dolphins franchise and fans waited 10 years for Zach Thomas to be inducted into the Hall of Fame after his eligibility started once he had been retired for five seasons, but his time finally arrived in 2023.

If there were a former Dolphins player who has a good case to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a modern era player, it’s Webb, who was a two-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowl selection, and was named to the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team.

Webb spent 11 of his 13 NFL seasons with the Dolphins, and became one of the league’s most reliable blindside blockers.

In 2023, the Hall of Fame Selection Process was amended to include 15 Modern-Era Finalists, one Coach/Contributor Finalist and three Senior Finalists for a total of 19 Finalists.

Is Miami Super Bowl bound?

The Dolphins’ odds to win the Super Bowl have improved each week courtesy of the 2-0 start, going from 22-to-1 before the season opener, to 14-to-1 after Miami's win over the Chargers, and is currently sitting at 11-to-1 following the Sunday night victory against the Patriots.

The odds, which are provided by BetOnline, have Miami tied with the Baltimore Ravens for sixth with the lowest odds, putting the Dolphins behind the San Francisco 49ers (6-to-1), Kansas City Chiefs (13-to-2), Philadelphia Eagles (7-to-1), Dallas cowboys 15-to-2, and then Baltimore (11-to-1).

Arizona, at 1,000-to-1, brings up the rear.

Along with signing veteran defensive tackle Byron Cowart to the practice squad Tuesday, the Dolphins also (as predicted on this site) brought back safety Verone McKinley III.

McKinley, who was waived Saturday to make room on the 53-man roster for defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand, replaced fellow safety Joshua Kalu on the practice squad.

For those keeping score, the entire 16-player Dolphins practice squad at the moment consists of, in alphabetical order: CB Ethan Bonner, TE Nick Bowers, WR Robbie Chosen, TE Tanner Conner, DT Byron Cowart, RB Darrynton Evans, LB Cameron Goode, OL Chasen Hines, LB Alexander Johnson, DT Rashard Lawrence, S Verone McKinley III, WR Braylon Sanders, T James Tunstall, OL Alama Uluave, WR Raleigh Webb and EDGE Chase Winovich.

Home is where the wins are

The Dolphins are 8-1 all time at home against the Denver Broncos, who the Dolphins host Sunday at 1 p.m.

The one loss came Oct. 23, 2011, and Tim Tebow was the starting quarterback in a game that featured Miami blowing a 15-0 lead.

Miami is 12-2 in its past 14 games at Hard Rock Stadium, the team’s best 14-game home stretch since going 12-2 from Dec. 2, 2001 to Sept. 21, 2003. The Dolphins are 8-1 at home all-time against the Broncos.