Dolphins Handle Bengals in Tua's Return

After a week of speculation and mystery, Tua Tagovailoa returned to the Miami Dolphins starting lineup and he overcame a slow start to help the team continue its playoff push.

Tagovailoa threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki in the third quarter to give the Dolphins the lead for good and they went on to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 19-7 at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The victory was Miami's seventh in eight games and moved their record to 8-4, their best through 12 games since the 2003 season.

Tagovailoa set new highs with 26 completions and 296 passing yards in his fifth career start.

Tagovailoa matched his career high with a 35-yard completion to running back Myles Gaskin, back in the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury.

Gesicki set a career high with nine catches, good for 88 yards.

The Dolphins also got four field goals from Jason Sanders, including a 48-yarder on the final play of the first half to cut their deficit to 7-6.

Cincinnati's only score came on a 72-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Allen, making his second start in place of injured first overall pick Joe Burrow, to Tyler Boyd.

Allen left the game in the fourth quarter when he was injured on a sack and was replaced by 2019 fourth-round pick Ryan Finley.

Boyd and Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard both were ejected late in the first half for throwing punches. Before leaving the game, Howard came up with his NFL-best eighth interception of the season.

The ejections were accompanied by a personal foul on only Boyd, which turned a 38-yard field goal attempt for the Bengals into a 53-yard attempt that Randy Bullock missed wide left.

The miss not only kept Cincinnati from increasing its 7-3 lead, it proved a turning point in the game because it gave the Dolphins the field position to drive for Sanders' 48-yard kick.

The Dolphins also lost starting linebacker Elandon Roberts (chest) and starting guard Ereck Flowers (ankle) to injuries in the first half.

Kyle Van Noy and Shaq Lawson each had 2.5 sacks to lead the Dolphins defense, which extended its league-best streak of games with at least one takeaway to 20 games dating back to last season. Zach Sieler added a sack early in the fourth quarter.

It wasn't a flawless effort by the Dolphins, who failed on their first nine third-down conversions and set a season high in penalties.

Tagovailoa began the second half with a 5-yard completion to tight end Durham Smythe and threw for 76 yards on the touchdown drive that gave the Dolphins the lead for good.

The defense, meanwhile, completely shut down the Cincinnati offense, forcing a three-and-out on each of the Bengals' first three possessions of the second half.

The game was marred by an altercation on the field early in the fourth quarter after Bengals special teams player Mike Thomas was flagged for roughness on a punt for a second time. He was called for lowering his helmet on the first occasion and then drilled returner Jakeem Grant before the ball arrived on the second, prompting Dolphins players and coaches to walk over to the Cincinnati sideline.

The fracas resulted in the ejections of Dolphins wide receivers DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins and Bengals safety Shawn Williams.

The only Cincinnati threat of the second half came after Vonn Bell recovered a fumble by Gaskin and returned it 36 yards to midfield. The fumble came after Gaskin had gained 26 yards, the longest run by a Dolphins running back this season.

Cincinnati moved all the way to the Miami 18-yard line, but cornerback Nik Needham ended the threat when he came up with his second interception in two games.