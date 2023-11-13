Dolphins' 'Hard Knocks' Series Premiere Set

The HBO in-season show featuring the Miami Dolphins will debut after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders

We now have a starting debut for "Hard Knocks In Season with the Miami Dolphins" and it will be Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. ET.

The documentary series will have new episodes debut every Tuesday through Jan. 9, two days after the end of the 2023 regular season, and subsequent Tuesday for the duration of a Dolphins postseason run.

The show will debut two days after the Dolphins' Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium.

Per the NFL announcement released Monday, "the 18-time Emmy-winning series will deliver its signature all-access coverage, documenting the current AFC East first-place Miami Dolphins, led by second-year Head Coach Mike McDaniel, as they navigate the final eight games of the regular season and battle to return to the NFL playoffs. Camera crews will begin to chronicle the team in real time ahead of their Nov. 19 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, giving viewers an intimate look at their exciting brand of offense featuring quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and running back Raheem Mostert, as well as their talented defense anchored by the likes of Christian Wilkins, Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Xavien Howard, Jalen Ramsey and Jevon Holland."

The Dolphins were announced a few weeks back as the team selected for this edition of the in-season "Hard Knocks" show.

PREVIOUS "HARD KNOCKS" SEASONS

The Arizona Cardinals were featured as the in-season team on "Hard Knocks" last year, while the New York Jets got the training camp treatment of the annual series this August after the arrival of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

The Dolphins have appeared on Hard Knocks once before — in 2012 when Joe Philbin was the first-year head coach and the storylines included former first-round pick Vontae Davis being told he was being traded to the Indianapolis Colts, longtime star wide receiver Chad Johnson was informed he was being released, and the quarterback battle between veterans David Garrard and Matt Moore and then-rookie first-round pick Ryan Tannehill.

