Pitts Is the People's Choice for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins might consider taking Florida tight end Kyle Pitts with their first 2021 pick and the move would be popular with their fans

It seems there's a clear choice for Miami Dolphins fans when it comes to the sixth overall selection, and that choice is Kyle Pitts.

The Florida tight end is largely considered among the options for the Dolphins after their trades from 3 to 12 and back up to 6 a few weeks ago along with LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Oregon tackle Penei Swell, and a pair of Alabama wide receivers, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.

It's not even close when it comes what Dolphins fans want, at least based on a couple of Twitter polls.

While those obviously aren't necessarily scientific and have a rather large margin of error, the overwhelming support for Pitts was truly eye-opening.

The polls were done with the assumption that quarterbacks would be the first four picks, and the first assumed the Cincinnati Bengals would take Chase at number 5.

Among the other four aforementioned options, Pitts got 83 percent of the vote, followed by Sewell with 8 percent, Smith with 7 percent and Waddle with 2 percent.

The next poll had the Bengals taking Sewell at 5 and left the four options for the Dolphins as Chase, Pitts, Smith and Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (to throw a defensive player into the mix).

It again was a landslide, with Pitts getting 71 percent of the votees, followed by Chase with 25 percent, Smith with 4 percent and Parsons with 0 percent.

As we've discussed earlier, Pitts is a unique prospect in that he's more than just a tight end and he would provide a new dimension to the Dolphins offense.

He's also been described as a generational type of talent, evidenced by the fact the possibility he could be selected fourth overall has been discussed and that would make him the highest-drafted tight end ever.

He also would become the first tight end taken in the first round by the Dolphins.

And Pitts clearly has become the people's choice for the Dolphins fans.