The Good News and Bad News for the Dolphins' Playoff Hopes

The Miami Dolphins have four different ways to earn a playoff berth in Week 17, but how many are realistic possibilities?

The good news for the Miami Dolphins heading into Week 17 is that they will make the playoffs if any of four games go their way.

The bad news is that, based on opening betting lines, none of those four will do that.

After the Dolphins' wild 26-25 victory at Las Vegas on Saturday night, they remained in control of their playoff fate, as they will clinch that postseason berth with a victory at Buffalo next Sunday.

But the opening line from BetOnline.ag has the Bills favored by 4 points.

If the Dolphins (10-5) lose at Buffalo, they'll still get in if the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens or Indianapolis Colts lose in Week 17.

But, again, the opening line for each of those games goes in the wrong direction.

The Browns are favored by 7.5 points to win at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers and earn their first playoff berth since 2002.

The Ravens are favored by 11 points on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, who are coming off back-to-back wins against Pittsburgh and Houston but are only 4-10-1 on the season.

The Colts are even bigger favorites, 14 points at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have lost 14 in a row and have clinched the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Of course, the one spread that jumps out involves the Cleveland-Pittsburgh game, given that the Steelers are 12-3, are coming off an impressive 28-24 comeback victory against the Colts and routed the Browns 38-7 at Heinz in mid-October.

But here's the issue: The Steelers (12-3) and Bills (11-3) already are locked into the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the AFC playoffs, which means that neither team will get a bye in the first round of the playoffs but will open at home.

The only difference between the second and third seed is home-field advantage in the second round in case the Steelers and Bills both win their first playoff game. For the Steelers, that might not be enough to convince them to play all their front-line players instead of giving guys like quarterback Ben Roethlisberger "a bye" because, remember, they never had a real bye because of the late postponement of their game against the Tennessee Titans back in early October.

The second seed will be at stake in Week 17 regardless of what happens in the Monday night game between the Bills and New England because Buffalo owns the tiebreaker against Pittsburgh by virtue of its recent Sunday night victory when the teams met.

That said, it's also entirely possible that the Bills will decide that resting players in their season finale is more important than going for the second seed, which clearly would benefit the Dolphins and also might affect the betting line.

The bottom line is it certainly does appear as though if the Dolphins are going to earn a playoff berth next weekend, they're going to have to earn it themselves.