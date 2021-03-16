Another Great Option at Center

The Miami Dolphins need a starting center for 2021 and an interesting possibility opened up Tuesday

One way or another, the Miami Dolphins are going to have to address the center position this offseason.

They just got an unexpected, and most intriguing option, show up Tuesday.

And it just might be the best option of all.

In a move that surprised practically every NFL analyst and/or media member, the Las Vegas Raiders released three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson.

The move was particularly surprising given Hudson's contract, which ran through 2024 and will create $7.2 million of dead cap space if it's designated as a post-June 1 cut, according to overthecap.com, or more than $12 million if it's a pre-June 1 move.

Mark Sanchez, former Jets quarterback and now an analyst for ESPN, tweeted that Hudson requested his release from the Raiders and agreed to void his $3.5 million 2021 guarantee to facilitate the move.

In addition to his ability on the field, Hudson is a beloved teammate with great intangibles, according to Raider Maven publisher Hondo Carpenter.

The Dolphins already have been trying to see if they can land the services of David Andrews from the New England Patriots and would consider re-signing 2020 starter Ted Karras as an unrestricted free agent, but there's little debate that Hudson would be an upgrade over either of them.

Perhaps the top center on the free agent market, Corey Linsley, agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday.

Hudson, who will turn 32 in July, has started 127 of 143 games in 10 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and Raiders.

Hudson does have some ties to Florida, having played his college football at Florida State.