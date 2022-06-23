Dolphins, NFL Have 2022 Training Camp Reporting Dates

The NFL announced the reporting dates for every team

With offseason programs having ended around the league, the NFL announced Thursday the reporting dates for rookies and veterans for all 32 teams.

For the Miami Dolphins, those dates will be Tuesday, July 19 for rookies and Tuesday, July 26 for veterans.

The Dolphins' full training camp schedule will be released at a later date.

The veteran reporting date matches the latest for any team around the NFL, with the Las Vegas Raiders having the earliest reporting date (July 20) because the team will be involved in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In terms of the rookie reporting date, the Raiders and Buffalo Bills are tied for the earliest (July 18), while the Dolphins will be one of eight teams reporting the following day.

TAMPA BAY PRACTICES OFFICIALLY SET

Also Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced their training camp schedule, which will conclude with the joint practices involving the Dolphins.

As expected, those practices will take place Wednesday, Aug. 10 and Thursday, Aug. 11 ahead of the teams' preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 13.

The joint practices will start at 10 a.m. ET each day.

The Dolphins also are scheduled to hold joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 27, though they haven't officially been scheduled yet.

All logic suggests the practices will take place Wednesday, Aug. 24 and Thursday, Aug. 25.