Camp 2021: Flores Aug. 2 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before his team headed out to practice

Before the Miami Dolphins headed out to practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media in the brand-new press conference room.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- The first question involves the free safety position, and Flores says rookie Jevon Holland is moving in the right direction. He's "trying to be a sponge with these veterans." As far as Jason McCourty, Flores describes him as smart, tough, experienced with leadership qualities.

-- George Godsey won't be at practice today for "medical reasons." ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Godsey, the co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach tested positive for COVID-19.

-- With pads coming Tuesday, Flores said the emphasis will be on fundamentals and technique. "Pads, no pads, those are things I'm looking for."

-- Jesse Davis has been sitting out the latter part of practice in camp, and Flores says it's a combination of maintenance and wanting to look at other players.

-- We get a Tua question, Flores says the quarterback "has gotten off to a good start. Good command of the offense." Emphasizes that it's still "so early. We've got a long way to go."

-- Flores says Xavien Howard has had a little setback with his ankle injury and won't be practicing Monday. More importantly, Flores says he's continuing to have dialogue regarding his contract situation. "We're moving in the right direction."

-- With Liam Eichenberg having worked at right tackle and left guard in practice, Flores says there's no long-term thought as to where his future in the NFL will be.