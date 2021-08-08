Dolphins Training Camp 2021: Brian Flores Aug. 8 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before his team headed out to practice

Before the Miami Dolphins headed out to practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media in the brand-new press conference room.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- Brian Flores begins by talking about the Xavien Howard contract restructure, says they're excited.

-- "We're excited to have X. He's obviously a very good player."

-- "We wanted him back. I can't say there was more level of concern."

-- On the issue of setting a precedent, Flores says every situation is different.

-- Flores says Howard is still dealing with an ankle injury. Should remain practicing on a "modified" basis.

-- "We're happy with the guys we have," Flores says about the offensive line group. Says he thinks the Dolphins have good depth. Says this is a time of year when teams around the league keep having conversations.

-- The issue of Jaylen Waddle and the compression sleeve he had on his right leg Saturday, Flores said it's just an issue of soreness. "We've got a lot of guys who are sore and tired. They're just pushing through."

-- Back to Waddle, "He's a tough kid. It's important to him. He'll push through some minor bruises, soreness and give us what he's got."

-- Talking about Lynn Bowden Jr., Flores says that like all second-year players he's getting more comfortable. "He's doing a nice job of taking care of those important little things."

-- Florida State coaching legend Bobby Bowden passed away at 91 on Sunday morning, something that Flores was not aware of. Flores said he never had any encounters with him.