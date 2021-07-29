Camp 2021: Flores Day 3 Takeaways

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores touched on various topics before his team headed out to practice

Before the Miami Dolphins headed out to practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media in the brand-new press conference room.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- Right away, Flores is asked about the status of DeVante Parker, who he says is day-to-day.

-- Regarding Xavien Howard and the importance of having good players being happy, Flores says, "It's important for everybody to be happy."

-- Flores says "flexibility" is important, relating to how to deal with players.

-- Asked whether he thinks Howard will be with the Dolphins on opening day, Flores says he's strictly focused on today.

-- Will Fuller V is dealing with something, uncertain for practice Thursday.

-- When dealing with players requesting trades, Flores says it's a case-by-case issue. Says there are a lot of factors involved.

-- Regarding Shaquem Griffin, "You can feel his energy within 30 seconds of being around the guy. We love his energy."

-- Flores says to look out for kickoffs and kickoff returns at practice Thursday.

-- About Jacoby Brissett, "Very bright. Loves to play. Embodies a lot of things that we're looking for."

-- Back to Brissett, Flores says others gravitate to him. "He's a guy's guy."

-- "Whatever plans we have for Jaylen, that's going to be up to Jaylen," Flores says regarding first-round pick Jaylen Waddle. Says they'll use the best players to return punts. Not going to avoid using him for fear of injuries.