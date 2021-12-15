Brian Flores December 15 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins conducted practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- COVID positive tests have been popping up all around the NFL, and Flores says his message to his players is to be smart about it and take the correct protections.

-- Running back Malcolm Brown will be at practice Wednesday for the first time since being placed on IR. That's a big boost for the running back situation.

-- Asked about the impact of COVID, Flores speaks instead of the impact of COVID on the country, saying his biggest concern is the overall health of his team.

-- Safety Brandon Jones has missed the past two games because of an elbow injury, and Flores called him day-to-day.

-- Regarding the four players currently on the COVID list, Flores says it's common courtesy not to comment on players' personal situations.

-- Asked whether there might be some frustration among players who are fully vaccinated but still test positive for COVID and are forced to sit out, Flores says that's a question for the players and his focus on the health of his players and on the Jets.

--- The Dolphins have a chance to get back to .500 with a victory against the Jets, but Flores says -- no big shocker here -- the sole focus is on this week and winning that game.

-- Flores says the short passing game and the running game don't necessarily have anything to do with each other, emphasizing it's a matter of execution whatever the play call. He added he doesn't see much changing because of the injuries at running back.

-- Duke Johnson was elevated from the practice squad as a COVID replacement and Flores says he's done a good job in practice.

-- Related to rookie Gerrid Doaks, Flores says what he's looking for from him are the basics, such as fundamentals and technique, and things like seeing the fronts and seeing the linebackers.

-- The Dolphins will be facing Zach Wilson on Sunday after he missed the first game because of a knee injury and calls him an ascending player. Mentions Wilson's big arm, which obviously is his trademark.

-- The Dolphins being able to successfully run the RPO without a productive running game comes down to execution. Flores says the Dolphins are looking for balance offensively.

-- The Jets are out of the playoff picture and Flores is asked whether teams in that situation sometimes are more unpredictable because they have nothing to lose, but Flores' reply just involves him saying that coach Robert Saleh will have his team ready. Flores says he doesn't take the approach that the Jets are out of it.