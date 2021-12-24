Skip to main content
    Brian Flores December 24 Takeaways

    The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before the team practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex
    Author:

    Before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday, head coach Brian Flores conducted a Zoom media session.

    Here were the highlights of that session:

    -- First question deals with COVID, and Flores says there'll be no changes on the list today.

    -- Wide receiver Albert Wilson will be back at practice Friday after missing the past two days for personal reasons.

    --  Sean Payton will have his group ready on offense, regardless of who plays at quarterback. Flores coached Ian Book at the Senior Bowl and said he showed good command of the offense. Says he can make some throws.

    -- Flores says that Ian Book showed a good command of absorbing information during the Senior Bowl and would expect the same Monday night.

    -- Flores says his mom always got him underwear for Christmas and that's his favorite gift.

    -- Family is important and striking a balance with football is important, Flores says.

    -- Flores says he hopes there are some similarities between the Saints and Dolphins, calling them tough, physical and well coached. "This will definitely be a challenge."

    -- The Dolphins will now have a lot of options at running back with Phillip Lindsay back to join Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Duke Johnson, with Malcolm Brown also possibly in the mix, and the last couple of practices this week will determine player usage.

    -- Return specialist Tommylee Lewis spent four years with the Saints and could be elevated for a second consecutive game, though those decisions won't be made until we get closer to game time.

