Brian Flores January 5 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins conducted practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- The first question is about whether Flores wants to see Mike Gesicki getting a new contract, but the head coach punts on the topic by saying he's focused on the Patriots and it's a question more for next week.

-- Jaylen Waddle needs four catches Sunday to set the NFL rookie record for receptions, and Flores praises his constant improvement.

-- The focus Sunday won't be getting Waddle the record, but rather simply moving the ball against the Patriots. It's the type of team-first answer you would expect from Flores here.

-- Running back Malcolm Brown will not be activated off injured reserve, essentially ending his 2021 season with the Dolphins, which very well might turn out to be his only season with the Dolphins.

-- Emmanuel Ogbah is another player who'll be without a contract after the season, and Flores says first that what he likes is his leadership. Flores says he's played well across the board.

-- Flores praises the work of Mac Jones as a rookie, then points out how complementary the New England has been.

-- Xavien Howard has played very well this season, Flores says, calling his contributions on defense "extremely" important. Mentions what Howard's cover ability allows the Dolphins to do on defense.

-- The Dolphins, of course, are bookending their season with New England after first facing the Patriots in Week 1, and Flores says they've improved in every area.

-- The question is asked as to what Flores said, if anything, to Tua Tagovailoa after his sub-par performance against Tennessee and says it's all about moving on and correcting mistakes.

-- Robert Hunt has found a home at right guard and has played well, and Flores says there never was any thought this season of moving him to right tackle. What's left unsaid in the answer (and the question) is that Hunt could have helped at right tackle in light of Jesse Davis' struggles in 2021.

-- "It's probably too early" to determine Liam Eichenberg's best spot on the offensive line, though Flores says he likes his potential. From this vantage point, Eichenberg's best spot probably would be right tackle.

-- The Dolphins have a chance to finish with a winning record for a second consecutive season if they beat New England on Sunday, but Flores says he hasn't really thought about it in those terms. "That would be great for our team, but it's going to take a lot of hard work."

-- Asked what quality that Bill Belichick possesses that might not get enough recognition, Flores mentions consistency. This is something that Flores often preaches in his dealings with the media.